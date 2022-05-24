The Bijou Star Files: Not Cool, Folks Is Mad About Juneteenth Ice Cream

CLOSE

WALMART ROLLS OUT JUNETEENTH ICE CREAM …’Celebration’ Stirs Outrage

Welp, here’s the latest entry to the Tone-Deaf Marketing Hall of Fame (there really should be one by now) … Walmart’s Juneteenth Ice Cream is MOA — melting on arrival — with critics, as one might expect. Read More

‘BEL-AIR’ STAR CASSANDRA FREEMAN JUNETEENTH ICE CREAM IS WRONG …What’s Next, Walmart?!?

Cassandra Freeman, famous for playing Aunt Viv on “Bel-Air,” doesn’t want to see any Juneteenth ice cream at “the cookout” … and says Walmart’s latest is just plain wrong. Read More

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN I’M TAKING MY HUBBY’S LAST NAME… At Least On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is changing her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker … at least on social media … taking her husband’s last name after marrying Travis in Italy. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT NEW NIKE DROP Proceeds To Project Heal

Travis Scott just surprised fans with his second Nike drop in two weeks … but this time, we’re told proceeds from the collection will help community initiatives important to the rapper. Read More

DWAYNE HASKINS Medical Examiner Report …QB HAD KETAMINE IN SYSTEM, .24 BAC

Investigators are revealing more details surrounding Dwayne Haskins‘ death … saying in reports released on Monday the QB “drank heavily” and ingested ketamine in the hours leading up to his passing, and also had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of the April 9 accident. Read More

JAMIE FOXX WELCOME TO MY LOOOOOOVE BOAT!!!

Jamie Foxx is living it up in the South of France … making out with a super hot blonde on a yacht and tooling around on a jet ski!!! It’s good to be the Foxx. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT SUED YOU CAUSED STAMPEDE AT ROLLING LOUD …Cops Spoke To Him Backstage

A spokesperson for Travis Scott tells TMZ …. “This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented. Read More

KANYE WEST I’M BACK, INSTAGRAM McDonalds Collab Coming

Kanye West is breaking his social media silence to let folks know what he’s been cooking up … a new design for McDonald’s packaging. Read More

DR. ERIC FEIGL-DING MONKEYPOX IS EXPLODING!!! And, Most Of Us Have No Immunity

Monkeypox may be less transmittable than COVID, but the virus is exploding and most folks aren’t immune to its effects … so says, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. Read More

INSANE BRAWL EX-NFL PLAYER ARRESTED …Beat Up United Employee

A spokesperson for United tells us the employee has been fired following the incident. Read More

JEWELRY STORE SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS GET AN ASS-WHOOPING… Employees Fight Back!!!

A group of smash-and-grab thieves definitely got more than they bargained for when jewelry store employees decided they weren’t going to give up their goods without a fight. Read More

GUNNA Denied Bond …HEARING SET FOR 2023!!!

Gunna could be looking at a long time behind bars before his trial, a judge just denied the rapper bond and set his trial date for January 2023. Read More

NYC MILESTONE LAST PUBLIC PAYPHONE REMOVED

It’s officially out with the old, and in with the new for NYC … cause the Big Apple’s last public payphone booth is unplugged. Read More

REIGN DISICK KOURTNEY’S SON SHOUTS AT PHOTOGS… ‘Give Us a Break!!!’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s extravagant wedding was definitely a picture-worthy event — but, there’s one dude who was NOT down with photo ops — Kourt’s son, Reign Disick. Read More

TYLER PERRY MAN THREATENS TO BLOW UP STUDIO… According to Atlanta PD

The house Tyler Perry built was almost blown to smithereens — at least that’s what could’ve happened if this guy got his way … so say cops. Read More

Dwyane Wade Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Marquette University

NBA Champion and Marquette alumni Dwyane Wade addressed the university’s class of 2022, and while he shared the wisdom he gained along his personal journey with the graduates, University President Michael Lovell presented him with an honor of his own. Read More

Health Officials Set Plans To Rollout New COVID-19 Vaccine For Upcoming Fall And Winter Season

In an effort to get a jump on a potential spike of COVID-19 this fall and winter, health officials are reportedly expected to decide on a new COVID-19 design in early July, according to recent reports. Read More

Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Contamination With Multiple Illnesses Reported

According to recent reports from the FDA and the CDC, Jif peanut butter has officially been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, as multiple illnesses have been reported. Read More

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Worker Who Spent 23 Years in Prison Over Murder He Didn’t Commit to Get $7M From NYC

A Staten Island man who spent 23 years behind bars after he was wrongly accused of murder has now won a lawsuit against New York City. Read More

Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Says He Was Emboldened by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage earlier this month has provided a further explanation of why he tackled the comedian. Read More

Fetty Wap Details Experience of His Plane Losing Power: ‘That Sh*t Was Scary’

Fetty Wap experienced a scary situation this weekend while flying after performing at a show in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More

Woman Arrested After Attempting to Cross Border Hiding Condom Filled With Fentanyl Pills in Her Vagina

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, a woman was arrested after attempting to cross the Mexico-United States border with a condom filled with fentanyl pills in her vagina. Read More

Diddy Tells Jay-Z ‘You Filled Them Shoes’ After the Deaths of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

As part of a Twitter Spaces hosted to celebrate what would’ve been the Notorious B.I.G.’s50th birthday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs told Jay-Z he “filled” the shoes of Biggie and 2Pac after their deaths. Read More

Luke James Shares Heartfelt Message To Tank Following Drink Champs Interview: “I Am Luke James Because You’re Tank”

Luke James shared touching words for Tank following a podcast interview with Drink Champs, where Tank shared that he believed in James and allowed him to move into his home. Read More

`Joe Biden Says The U.S. Military Would Get Involved If China Tries To Pull A Russia On Taiwan

Joe Biden says the United States will step in to defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the country. Read More

Report Reveals Southern Baptist Convention Leaders Mishandled Sexual Abuse Allegations

Houston Chronicle reports that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled sexual abuse allegations and covered it up. Read More

Amazon Testing New Program that Allows Drivers to Make Deliveries from Malls

Amazon keeps on getting better. The online retailer uses “Flex” drivers to deliver packages from local shopping malls in a new program. Read More

Say What Now? Pastor Tells Congregation He Committed Adultery 20 Years Ago, Churchgoer Steps Forward and Says He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16 [Video]

Pastor John B. Lowe of New Life Christian Church in Warsaw, Indiana confessed to committing ‘adultery’ 20 years ago — but he left out the fact that his transgression was actually the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. Read More

Yikes: Clubhouse Signups on Android Have Dropped 86% Since Last Year

Clubhouse is looking a little empty these days. Read More

T-Pain Responds to Claim He Didn’t Tip Uber Driver [Video]

T-Pain is currently trekking across North America on his The Road To Wiscansin Tour. During their travels, T-Pain and his touring team built up a hefty Uber bill. A Reddit thread has since gone viral from the Uber driver’s daughter accusing T-Pain of not tipping and “drinking up” her mini-bar. Read More

‘Black Panther 2’ is Worthy of Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright Says

Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, fans of the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel can rest assured that the death of Chadwick Boseman will be handled with care. Read More

Rick Ross Has Ended His Partnership With Epic Records And Is Seeking A New Deal

Rick Ross the boss is now an independent artist. Read More

Nick Cannon Solicited By Vasectomy Companies To Become Their Face [Photo]

Nick Cannon has been the topic of many discussions recently due to his number of children steadily rising.Read More

Rihanna Is Adjusting To Parenthood W/ A$AP Rocky, Singer Is In ‘Awe’ Of Their Baby Boy & ‘Barely Leaves His Side’ Says Source

Rihanna has been living life as a mother since she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together this month, and she’s loving every aspect of it. Read More

