The United Airlines Beat Down Seen Round The World [VIDEO]

Did people being quarantined and sheltered-in cause people to develop an entitled and I can beat the world attitude?

Yeah, come on and check yo’ self before you wreck yo’ self, ‘Cause fights at the airport is bad for your health ♫

We have been hearing a lot in the news about unruly people in the ‘friendly sky’s’. Mike Tyson had to lay hands on a person that seemed like he got a little too saucy and then decided to ‘Poke The Mike Tyson Bear’ while flying JetBlue. This week ex-NFL player Brendan Langley, hadn’t quite got on his flight when a fight broke out between him and a United Airlines employee.

According to Brendon Langley, (who seems to have won the fight), the United Airlines employee, (who took a licking and kept on ticking), started it by putting his hands on him first. Looking at the video you might think that Langley popped United man first.

None the less, ex-NFL player Brendan Langley, was arrested and charged with simple assault, while the United Airlines, who is already short staffed, terminated their employee.

Take a look at the video below