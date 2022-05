CLOSE

It is going to be a sad, long, hot summer. Unfortunately when the weather starts warming up outside so does crime and violence.

It’s being reported that on Monday afternoon in the Collinwood area Family Dollar a shooting that took place outside of the Family Dollar at the Five Points Plaza on East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue, resulting in two females being shot and injured at the scene, one in the leg and the other in the lower back. Read More

See Video below.