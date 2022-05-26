The Bijou Star Files: Ricky Williams Has Taken His Wife’s Last Name

CLOSE

Former NFL Star Ricky Williams Legally Changes His Last Name to His Wife’s: ‘Really Meaningful’

Former NFL star Ricky Williams, now Ricky Miron, has legally changed his last name — to his wife’s last name. Read More

CELEBRITY CRUISES SUED YOUR MEDICS GAVE ME HIV-INFECTED BLOOD

A Celebrity Cruises passenger says her medical emergency while onboard became an absolute nightmare for her, because the ship’s medics gave her a blood transfusion from someone who had HIV. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT FIRST FILM SINCE CHI ATTACK ON THE WAY Mona Scott-Young And BET+ Standing By Him

Jussie Smollett‘s new project will hit the streaming screen for his first time since the actor was allegedly attacked in Chicago … and he’s got a super-powerful Hollywood friend in his corner. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK SET TO WORK OUT FOR RAIDERS

Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL as early as next month … ’cause the quarterback has scheduled a workout with the Raiders — and if it goes well, the team could sign him to a contract. Read More

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING SLAIN TEACHER HAILED AS HERO In Daughter’s Tribute

Eva Mireles, the 4th-grade teacher who was killed in the Texas school shooting, is being remembered as a hero in a touching tribute from her daughter, who says her mom used her body to shield students from bullets. Read More

KAWHI LEONARD GIRLFRIEND ROCKS MASSIVE RING… Engaged?!?

Kawhi Leonard isn’t getting a ring this season, but his girlfriend certainly did — the NBA superstar’s lady was spotted wearing a massive rock on THAT finger at the airport on Tuesday.

Which begs the question — did the longtime couple get engaged?!? Read More

Brandy Freestyles Over The Beat To Jack Harlow’s Latest Single ‘First Class’

Brandy has spent the block and came back with something else to say as she dropped some bars over the beat to Jack’s latest single. Read More

Two Local Funeral Homes Announce They Will Not Charge The Families Of The Uvalde, Texas School Shooting Victims

As many families in the Uvalde, TX area mourn the loss of their loved ones after the tragic shooting that took place Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, two local funeral homes share that they will not be charging the victims’ families, that unfortunately, lost their lives. Read More

DaniLeigh Shuts Down Rumor She’s Pregnant With Second Baby

DaniLeigh is the subject of another internet rumor, and the singer is shutting recent pregnancy chatter down swiftly. Read More

President Biden Signs Executive Order To Advance Effective, Accountable Policing And Strengthen Public Safety

It’s official! Today during a press conference that was live streamed, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to reform federal police practices and establish a national database of police misconduct. Read More

Ice-T Responds to Fan That Labeled Him a ‘Disgrace’ Who ‘Sold Out’

Ice-T had time today for someone on Twitter who called him a “disgrace to gangsta rap” because he “sold the culture out for the TV check.” Read More

Future Attends His Adopted Son’s High School Graduation

Future is still enjoying the success of his latest studio album, I Never Liked You, and now the Atlanta rapper has even more to celebrate as he was recently seen attending his adopted son’s high school graduation. Read More

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly ‘Unwilling’ to Offer Kyrie Irving Long-Term Contract Extension

Tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets continues as new reports suggest the organization is unwilling to commit to a long-term contract extension for the guard. Read More

Enough Fentanyl to Kill 4 Million People Seized in Louisville Drug Bust

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a recent drug bust where officers allegedly uncovered enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people. Read More

Snoop Dogg on Turning Down $2 Million to DJ a Michael Jordan Event

During an appearance on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg discussed the time he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. Read More

Elderly Woman In California Carjacked While Giving Out Food To The Homeless

An elderly woman was carjacked while handing out meals to the homeless in Los Angeles. CBS News reports the incident took place on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. when a thief ran up on an 81-year-old woman who was giving out meals to the homeless in the parking lot of a supermarket. Read More

Pastor Stabbed To Death & Set On Fire by Troubled Church Attendee She Mentored

A Georgia pastor lost her life at the hands of a disturbed former inmate whom she was mentoring. Read More

Brooklyn Pimp Charged With Severing Woman’s Head and Sex Trafficking

On Tuesday, police charged a Brooklyn pimp with sex trafficking and murdering a woman in 2017 after he admitted to slicing up his prostitute lover and keeping her severed head in his freezer. Read More

Nick Cannon Says His Children’s Mothers Don’t Have To Get Along

Nick Cannon says his harem of baby mama’s do not need to get along with one another as long as they get along with him. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson is “Still a Good Person” Just “Not a Good Partner” [Video]

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about Tristan Thompson having “wonderful aspects” but claims she recognizes that his personal difficulties outweigh all he has to offer. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Responds To People Criticizing Bronny James And His Prom Date: ‘Our People, Man. Sometimes I Get So Sick Of Them Sometimes’ [Video]

Shannon Sharpe responds to people online bashing Bronny James for having a white prom date: “Our people, man. Sometimes —I get so sick of them sometimes.” Read More

Bishop TD Jakes’ Eldest Daughter Cora Jakes’ Estranged Husband Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Shocking details have emerged amid the divorce proceedings between Cora Jakes Coleman and her estranged husband, Richard Brandon Coleman. Read More

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date

The “Martin” reunion special will be premiering next month on BET+! Read More

Nick Cannon Wipe ‘N Out The Idea Of Marriage In A Traditional Sense: That Seems So Bizarre To Me

Nick Cannon may be built for fatherhood, but apparently, marriage is a completely different story. Read More

Bobby Brown’s Sister Calls Out His Wife For Allegedly Mistreating His Children: Bobby Jr. Was Not Even Allowed In His Own Father’s Home

If Bobby Brown’s sister Leolah Brown Muhammad is going to do anything, it’s speak her mind! Read More

Nene Leakes On Some Speculating She Began Dating Too Soon After Husband’s Passing: I find it odd when people say ‘She should be alone’ or ‘She shouldn’t be dating’.

Reality star Nene Leakes , 54, is clearing the air on her dating life following the passing of her late husband, Gregg Leakes. Read More

Lil Kim Confirms Upcoming Biopic & Memoir

It looks like a Lil Kim biopic is headed our way soon! Read More

Mary J. Blige Says “I Don’t Wanna Be Cocky, But If I Wanted To I Could – I’ve Earned The Right” As She Reflects On Her Career [VIDEO]

Mary J. Blige, often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” has reached a point in her career where she doesn’t have to move with as much humbleness. Read More

Morgan Freeman & Kamala Harris Permanently Banned From Russia, Along With Nearly 1,000 US Citizens

It looks like Morgan Freeman and Kamala Harris are among the list of U.S. citizens banned from entering Russia! Read More

Diddy Says His First Time Doing Ecstasy Was With Biggie On The Set Of His Music Video ‘Hypnotize’: We Both Tried It

Hip-hip icon Diddy recently shared a personal experience he had with his late friend and label artist Biggie Smalls. Read More

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING BULLETPROOF BACKPACKS IN HIGH DEMAND

Parents are doing anything to keep their kids safe on the heels of another school mass shooting — and that means an all-new run on bulletproof backpacks. Read More

