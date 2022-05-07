Brenda Wilson daughter of Jackie Wilson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

CLOSE

Kei-Touch interviewed Brenda Wilson, the daughter of the legendary Jackie Wilson AKA Mr. Excitement! She is the CEO of the Jackie Wilson Foundation and Author of The Life of Jackie Wilson, The Legend Continues! They discussed her father’s impact and influence on music and entertaining, her book about her father and much more!

Jackie Wilson was a dynamic soul performer during the 1950s and ’60s who successfully crossed over from the rhythm-and-blues charts to pop music, paving the way for a generation of African American performers.

He has been credited with influencing such artists as Prince, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley!

Wilson’s dancing who wowed audiences with his physical prowess, unleashed a barrage of dazzling dance moves during his time, which, at times, defied the laws of gravity!

