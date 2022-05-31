Lorain County Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting

CLOSE

My grandmother used to say “You can never be too careful”… and in today’s day, that statement can’t be more accurate.

The United States of America is home to the most mass shootings across the globe, and the numbers aren’t even close. Less than two weeks after a deadly racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, innocent children were gunned down in Texas.

Perhaps the saddest part of the entire ordeal is that so many gutless, fatal attacks occur, that most of them won’t make front-page news. This is why erring on the side of caution when it comes to guns and potential mass shootings is the only appropriate thing to do.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what it says was a credible threat to shoot students and teachers in Midview schools in Grafton.

The school alerted staff, caregivers and parents to the threat that was made by a student, according to law enforcement. The threat was made to Midview East Intermediate school.

