The Bijou Star Files: D.L. Vs. Mo’Nique & The Receipts

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 31, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

Mo’Nique Calls Out D.L. Hughley After An Alleged Contract Dispute

Looks like Mo’Nique had a few things to get off of her chest during her set for The Comedy Explosion at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan! Mo took aim at D.L. Hughley over an alleged contract dispute regarding Mo’Nique headlining the show. Read More

CARDI B, OFFSET BUYING JEWELRY FROM KIDS IN CABO… All Smiles On Vacay!!!

Cardi B is living it up during her south-of-the-border vacay with Offset, hitting the streets together and even picking up some accessories along the way!!! Read More

NFL CB JEFF GLADNEY DEAD AT 25… After Car Accident

Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former 1st round draft pick, died early Monday morning following a car accident in Dallas. Read More

MONKEYPOX POSSIBLE HUMAN-TO-HUMAN TRANSMISSION SPOTTED IN U.S.

The newly-discovered cases of monkeypox in the U.S. are growing at a concerning rate … and health officials might’ve found the first cases that involve person-to-person contact within our borders. Read More

MASTER P DAUGHTER TYTYANA DEAD AT 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. Read More

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR DUI IN NAPA …Involved In Car Crash

Paul was involved in a car crash, and that’s how officers spotted him. At 10:26 PM Saturday night, the CHP got a call about a 2-car crash in the Napa area, this according to the collision… Read More

MONA LISA LET HER EAT CAKE!!! Man In Wheelchair Attacks Painting

In the world of art, this is the highest sacrilege … someone trying to deface the Mona Lisa. It happened, of course, at the Louvre Museum in Paris. A man in a wheelchair, disguised as an old lady, got up out of the wheelchair, removed the wig and threw a piece of cake at the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece. Read More

UVALDE SHOOTING DOJ PROBING POLICE RESPONSE …Pres. Biden Visits Himself

Uncle Sam is getting involved in trying to figure out what happened during the Uvalde shooting that claimed 21 lives — this as President Biden himself visits the town. Read More

CARDI B THAT BOAT DON’T FLOAT!!! Watches Yacht Sink During Vacation

Cardi B is enjoying “that life” way more than the guy who owned a nearby yacht that sunk before her very eyes. Read More

BARCLAYS CENTER RUMORS OF ACTIVE SHOOTER CAUSES STAMPEDE …Multiple People Trampled, Injured

A stampede erupted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after rumors began to swirl there was an active shooter in the arena. Read More

AARON DONALD SIGNED W/ KANYE’S DONDA SPORTS… Cleat Collab Coming?!

Kanye West signed one of the greatest football players of all-time, Aaron Donald, to Donda Sports … and the 7x All-Pro says a cleat collab could be on the way! Read More

‘STAR WARS’ STAR BILLY DEE WILLIAMS NBD IF WE MOVE ON FROM SKYWALKER …Fans Can Deal With It!!!

The president of all things ‘Star Wars’ pissed off diehard fans when she said they were pivoting away from old characters and storylines — but one of the OGs himself isn’t trippin’! Read More

LEBRON JAMES SIGNED BALL W/ H.S. TEAM HITS AUCTION… Could Sell For Thousands!!!

A super-rare item from LeBron James‘ legendary high school career is about to hit auction — a basketball signed by the King and his teammates from St. Vincent-St. Mary … and it could come with a big price tag!! Read More

The Boston Celtics Will Face The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals Following Eastern Conference Win

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a score of 100-96. This means that the Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals beginning next month. Read More

Ex-Girlfriend Of Sha’Carri Richardson Admits To Physically Abusing Her—But Believes She May Be Looking For Clout Instead Of Pressing Charges

Earlier this month, track star Sha’Carri Richardson opened up on social media about being abused in her previous relationship, however at the time she didn’t name anyone. Well now, the ex-girlfriend of Sha’Carri Richardson, fellow track star Janeek Brown, has spoken out via a recent interview and admitted to Sha’Carri’s allegations and identified herself as her abuser. Read More

Official From The Texas Department Of Public Safety Speaks About Law Enforcement’s Delayed Response In Uvalde Mass Shooting—”It Was The Wrong Decision…There’s No Excuse For That”

During a press conference earlier today, Steven McGraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel, acknowledged the failure of local law enforcement to immediately enter the classroom door before the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when they were alerted that Salvador Ramos was actively shooting inside. Read More

Donald Trump Shares Changes He Believes Need To Be Made Following Texas School Shooting

Donald Trump and other Republicans spoke out against gun reforms during the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday. Instead, Trump called for “a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country” in addition to “drastically” changing the U.S. approach to mental health. Read More

DeVon Franklin Explains Why He’s A Relationship Expert On ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 15 Despite 2021 Divorce

DeVon Franklin is providing context to one of his recent relationship adviser gigs. Less than a year after filing for divorce from Meagan Good, DeVon will make his debut on season 15 of ‘Married At First Sight’ this summer. Read More

Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Anita Baker gave a shout-out to Chance the Rapper at a recent show after he helped her acquire her masters. Read More

Airbnb Guest Says She Was Robbed in Viral TikTok, Commenters Suggest Hosts Did It

In a viral video shared on TikTok earlier this month, an Airbnb guest claimed the property she was renting was broken into and her stuff was stolen. Read More

FDA Investigating Outbreak of Hepatitis A Potentially Linked to Strawberries

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A potentially linked to organic fresh strawberries. Read More

Violent Gun Crime Is on the Rise in Canada

Firearm-related crimes are on the rise in Canada after falling steadily for years, according to a new report. Read More

Family Seeing Millions in Donations After Mother Killed in Uvalde, Father Died of Heart Attack

Over $2.7 million in donations have been raised for a family that lost their mother in the Robb Elementary School shooting last Tuesday, before their father died two days later of a heart attack. Read More

1 Dead, 7 Injured After Shooting at Memorial Day Festival in Oklahoma

A shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has left one woman dead and seven others injured. Read More

Texas Shooter Salvador Ramos’ Grandma ‘May Never Be Able to Talk Again’

The 18-year-old Texas shooter shot his grandmother in the face before he went to an elementary school and killed 19 kids and two teachers. Read More

Bobby Brown Admits He Was Scared to Marry Whitney Houston

A documentary chronicling Bobby Brown’s journey through the music industry, as well as his personal life, is set to air in two parts, starting on Monday. Some never before heard details from the singer’s life have been revealed ahead of the premiere. Read More

HBO Sued For A Fire That Caused Released Toxic Chemicals and Ruined Homes

HBO is being sued for a fire that destroyed a show set. Read More

Womb-Shaped Cereal Created To Help Form Discussion About Periods

A menstrual-themed breakfast is now an option for the morning time. The cereal, which features womb-shaped flakes, has been to kickstart conversations about periods in the home. Read More

Florida Mom Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter After Her 7-Month-Old Son Drowned In Bathtub While She Was Doing Her Nails

A Florida mom has been charged with the death of her 7-month-old baby, who drowned in the bathtub after she left him unattended to do her nails. Read More

Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson Are Officially Married

Keion Henderson and Shaunie O’Neal have officially tied the knot! Read More

NFL & 4 HBCUs Team up to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

The NFL has established the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative in collaboration with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS). Read More

Russell Simmons Rants About The Injustice That’s Being Done In Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO Case [Video]

Russell Simmons speaks about the courts using rap lyrics as evidence in Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO case. Read More

DJ Quik’s Son Arrested On Felony Murder Charges Following A Deadly Fight

This week, DJ Quik’s son was arrested on felony murder charges following a deadly altercation. Read More

Anonymous Donor Gives $175K To Cover Texas School Shooting Victims Funerals

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that an anonymous donor would pay for the funerals of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Read More

Edible Tape Created To Stop Burrito From Breaking While Eating

Four US engineering students came up with a great invention that will help many who struggle with eating a burrito, a product design that literally fell into their laps. Read More

Tom Cruise Had By Far The Best Opening Weekend Of His Career With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise may have pulled off one of the most daring stunts of his career — getting audiences to go to the movies for something that doesn’t involve superheroes.Read More

MICHAEL BLACKSON MY GIRL LIKES TO GET FREAKY Watches Me With Other Women!!!

Michael Blackson says he and his fiancée aren’t afraid to get freaky in the bedroom, even if that might mean bringing another partner around while the other watches. Read More

KOBE BRYANT RARE, SIGNED CARD HIT AUCTION BLOCK… Could Sell For $1+ Mil!

One of the rarest and most coveted Kobe Bryant cards in existence — the 1997 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems #81 — just hit the auction block … and could sell for over a million bucks!! Read More

There’s talk of razing Robb Elementary School and rebuilding it. Here’s what happened after other school massacres

The extraordinary trauma after a school massacre may be too overwhelming for survivors to even think about returning to class. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com