The Bijou Star Files: Police Shoot Unarmed Pregnant Woman

Cops Shot An Unarmed Pregnant Woman Five Times Amid Suspected Carjacking

Missouri cops shot a woman five times Friday while trying to arrest the pregnant suspect for allegedly jacking a car. A witness, horrified by the police, said she showed the officers that she was unarmed and told them that she was pregnant. She was unfortunately shot with her hands in the air. Read More

JEFF GLADNEY NFL PLAYER’S GF ALSO DIED IN CRASH… Cops Say

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Dept. said in a statement to TMZ Sports … the Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed Gladney and the 26-year-old woman he was dating, Mercedes Andrea Palacios, died in the crash. Read More

PROF. WAKA FLOCKA GETS HONORARY PROFESSOR DEGREE Along with Jesse Jackson!!!

Waka Flocka is ringing in his 36th birthday today in scholarly style … receiving an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy from the Bible Institute of America. Read More

NBA STAR JAYLEN BROWN I’M TEAM YE… Signs W/ Donda Sports

The superstars are lining up to work with Kanye West — TMZ Sports has learned Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is the first pro athlete to ever sign with Donda Sports. Read More

TRANS SWIMMER LIA THOMAS TRANS ATHLETES ARE ‘NOT A THREAT’… To Women’s Sport

Transgender NCAA swimming champion Lia Thomas is firing back at those claiming her dominance is unfair to biological women … saying trans athletes will not destroy women’s sports. Read More

$10 Million Lottery Winner Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Girlfriend

A judge sentenced a man who won a $10 million prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2017 to spend the rest of his life in prison just five years later. Michael Todd Hill, 54, will do a life bid in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of his 23-year-old girlfriend. Read More

Maxim BET Names Nicki Minaj As Their Global Brand Ambassador & New Creative Director Of Maxim Magazine

In the role, the Queen will work on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences, and branding, all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity, and betting. Read More

Supreme Court Blocks Texas’ Social Media ‘Censorship’ Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a controversial Texas law that would’ve banned social media platforms from restricting user posts based on their views. Read More

Uvalde School District, Police Reportedly No Longer Cooperating in State’s Investigation of Mass Shooting

The Uvalde Independent School District police force and Uvalde Police Department are no longer cooperating with the investigation by the state’s Department of Public Safety into last Tuesday’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School and the police response to it Read More

D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique Continue to Call Each Other Out Over Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique are still going back-and-forth on social media over a contract dispute claim that Mo’Nique made during a stand-up set last week. Read More

Florida Sheriff Defends Making 10-Year-Old Do Perp Walk and Posting Mugshot Over Fake School Shooting Threat

A 10-year-old in Florida has been hit with charges after allegedly threatening a school shooting via text. Read More

Trudeau Floats Legislation That Would ‘Freeze’ Handgun Ownership Nationally

Canada’s Liberal government is pitching some new legislation that would limit the sale, transfer, and import of all handguns across the country, and crack down harder on those who deal in the illegal firearms market. Read More

Drinking Three+ Cups Of Coffee A Day Could Prevent Early Death, New Study Suggests

Drinking up to three and a half cups of coffee every day could reduce the risk of early death by up to 31%, a new study suggests. Read More

Gucci Partners With Health Tech Company ŌURA on New Smart Ring

Gucci has partnered with health tech company ŌURA on a new smart ring. The Gucci x ŌURA ring comes equipped with the current Generation 3 technology, as well as an assortment of “advanced sensors” covering everything from heart rate to stress. Of particular note in terms of design is the presence of an interlocking G in 18 kt yellow gold. Read More

Ex-Virginia Tech Football Player Acquitted on Murder Charge After Beating Man Who Allegedly Catfished Him on Tinder

Isimemen Etute, a former Virginia Tech football player accused of fatally beating a man who he claims he thought was a woman from Tinder, has been found not guilty of a charge of second-degree murder. Read More

Surveillance Video Captures Moment Neighbor Saves 4-Year-Old From Drowning

Footage showing a neighbor’s rescue of a four-year-old boy at a Kansas apartment complex is receiving nationwide attention. Read More

Man Who Fathered 15 Children After Advertising Sperm Donations on Facebook Never Told Women He Has Genetic IQ Disease

A Facebook sperm donor who fathered 15 children is accused of never telling the mothers he has an inheritable condition that causes learning disabilities. Read More

Bobby Brown Reveals That Whitney Houston Made The First Move in New Documentary

In the new Biography: Bobby Brown, a two-part documentary that premiered on A&E Monday, Brown revealed the time when Whitney Houston made the first move at the Soul Train Awards in 1989. Read More

Mugshot Released of 10-Year-Old Boy Who Threatened to Shoot Up His Florida School

On Monday, the mug shot and arrest footage of a 10-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up his school were released by Florida authorities. Read More

Ben & Jerry’s to Participate in Hiring Program for At-Risk Youth

On Tuesday, Ben & Jerry’s announced its participation in Unlock Potential, a groundbreaking, targeted employment initiative for young people at risk of incarceration. Read More

Owen Wilson Has Rims and Tires Stolen off His Tesla Outside Santa Monica Home

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was the victim of a grand theft auto robbery that occurred on Sunday. Read More

R. Kelly Attempts To Avoid A Life Sentence By Denying He Used Aaliyah In A Bribery & Claims A “Sophisticated” 16-Year-Old Lied About Her Age

R.Kelly and his legal team are trying to avoid a life sentence. Read More

Kehlani Shares Adorable Video Of Her Daughter Calling Her By Her First Name: No, My Name Is Mommy! [WATCH]

Singer-songwriter Kehlani recently gave fans a glimpse into her life of raising a toddler. Read More

Former NBA Star Carlos Boozer Recalls Prince Renting Out His LA Mansion For $1 Million: He Ripped Out Every Single Thing In My House & Wired Me An Extra $500,000!

NBA star Carlos Boozer reveals that he once rented out his 18,000 square-foot LA mansion to Prince! Read More

MASTER P’S DAUGHTER TYTYANA COPS SUSPECT FATAL OVERDOSE …Master P Vows to Help Others Battling Addiction

Master P‘s family is grieving the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, and cops are working to determine exactly how she died, with initial evidence suggesting it was an overdose. Read More

’90 DAY FIANCÉ’ STAR STEPHANIE MATTO BOOB SWEAT PRODUCTION SHUT DOWN BY BIG BEAR!!!

Stephanie Matto‘s newest business venture, selling jars of boob sweat, has come to a screeching halt after a bear ventured onto her property, making production way too life-threatening. Read More

