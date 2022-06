CLOSE

Lebron James just became the first active NBA player to have not 1, not 2, not 3, but 9 zeroes in his net worth — the Lakers superstar is officially a billionaire.

The 37-year-old 4-time champ reached the milestone after making a whopping $121.2 million in 2021, according to joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only other players to make this amount and they did it after retirement. James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment is worth around $300 million, his stake in Fenway Sports Group is worth $90 million and his 10% share of the Blaze Pizza brand has blown up to a whopping $30 million.