The Bijou Star Files: Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Clarifies ‘Happy Endings’

DESHAUN WATSON’S ATTORNEY BACKPEDALS ‘HAPPY ENDING’ REMARK …Doesn’t Apply to His Case!!!

Deshaun Watson seems to be shooting himself in the foot … courtesy of his own lawyer, who is now trying to clarify comments he made about massages and “happy endings.” Read More

AMBER HEARD GOFUNDME SHUTS DOWN $1M FUNDRAISER …To Help Pay Johnny Depp

GoFundMe is wasting no time in cracking down on pages trying to make money following the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial … removing a phony $1 million campaign claiming to be raising money for Amber to pay Johnny’s damages. Read More

TAMPA BAY RAYS 5 PITCHERS DITCH LGBT PRIDE LOGO… Cite Faith Concerns

Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear the Gay Pride logo on their uniforms this weekend — saying their religious beliefs wouldn’t allow it, but also saying they accept everyone. Read More

QUEEN ELIZABETH MEETS GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER LILIBET FOR FIRST TIME!!! But, Royal Rift Still Evident

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus … Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Read More

MICHAEL B. JORDAN & LORI HARVEY SPLITSVILLE …MBJ Wanted LTR: Report

Lori just scrubbed any trace of Mike from her IG page … so, yeah. This appears to be over. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are no more — the couple reportedly broke up … and the early indication is that it might’ve been her who wasn’t on the same page for their future. Read More

DISNEYLAND EMPLOYEE RUINS ENGAGEMENT …Snatches Ring Mid-Proposal

Disney apparently hates love … is what a lot of people are saying after seeing this — one of their employees playing super cop at a park over a proposal that was almost awesome. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON HOLDS SAINT’S HAND WHILE SHOPPING …No Kim (or Kanye) in Sight

Pete Davidson is in full-blown stepdad mode — at the ripe young age of 28 — ’cause the guy already feels comfortable enough to grab a hold of Kim and Kanye’s son’s hand. Read More

LATEST MASS SHOOTING 3 DEAD IN PHILLY …As Gunmen Open Fire In Entertainment Center

Another day, another mass shooting … that is what our nation has become. This time the horror played out in Philadelphia … 3 people dead and at least 13 injured Saturday night after gunmen opened fire on a crowded street. Read More

DISNEY CHANNEL ACTOR GETS 2-YR SENTENCE IN PLEA DEAL …For Allegedly Enticing Minor for Sex

Stoney Westmoreland, famous for his work on the Disney Channel, will spend a couple years in federal lockup after prosecutors say he tried to entice a minor into sex. Read More

KOBE BRYANT ROOKIE JERSEY SELLS FOR $2.73 MILLION!!… Game Worn During ’96-’97 Playoffs

Kobe Bryant’s game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series — the only one publicly known/available — just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money … $2,735,546 million, to be exact! Read More

HOWIE MANDEL YOU CAN’T BREATHE ON ME, NOW!!! Flaunts New Hologram Tech

Howie Mandel’s partnering with a unique tech company that’s making life a lot easier for a germaphobe like himself — instead of showing up in person, he can be displayed anywhere … as a hologram in a box. Read More

PRETEEN STICKUP PUT THE MONEY IN THE BAG, LADY …And I Ain’t Fooling Around!!!

Kids are now in the (illegal) business of carrying out armed robberies — at least according to cops in Michigan, backed by surveillance video that seems to show the smoking gun. Read More

INDIANAPOLIS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Happy Juneteenth …TRY THE WATERMELON SALAD!!!

The Indianapolis Children’s Museum is in hot water after serving up a racially insensitive dish … specifically to commemorate Juneteenth. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He’s Involved In His Children’s Lives “More Than The Average Adult Can Be”

Nick Cannon has lived his life in the public eye since he was a teen and becoming an entrepreneur, successful businessman, actor and comedian are only a few of his greatest accomplishments. Cannon is also a father of eight, and despite pubic criticism of his choice to have children with five different women, he wears the title proudly. Read More

(Photos) London On Da Track Says Summer Walker Kept Their Daughter “Hostage” For Two Months

Summer Walker didn’t hold back while recently blasting her ex-boyfriend and daughter’s father, London On Da Track! The singer took to her Insta Story with a rant that included labeling London “the worst BD on the face of the planet.” Not long after, Summer deleted the post. Read More

Cardi B Speaks On Colorism In NYC Strip Clubs Following Joe Budden’s Recent Comments—“Certain Clubs Wouldn’t Let Me Work”

Earlier this week, Joe Budden sparked an intense debate with allegations of colorism at strip clubs in New York City and now he has a very famous co-signer who backs up his claims, none other than Cardi B. Taking to social media, Cardi B agreed with everything Joe Budden stated regarding the ongoing history of colorism that exotic dancers face in NYC. Read More

50 Cent Says Madonna Needs To “Chill Out” After She Posted Her Covered Privates

50 Cent doesn’t discriminate with the shade–anybody can be on his roasting block for anything at any time! And his latest target is nobody new to his lil’ jokey jokes. On Saturday, 50 Cent grabbed one of Madonna’s recent photos and trolled her pose and fashion choice. Read More

Woman Returns $36K Hidden In Sofa She Got For Free

Talk about integrity! A California woman is now $2,200 richer after she made the decision to return $36,000 she found hidden in a couch she got for free. Read More

Teen Suspect Arrested For Raping Bronx Woman, 38, In Broad Daylight

Police in New York arrested a teenage suspect who they believe waited outside a mother’s Bronx home before threatening her at knifepoint. He then allegedly raped her at a nearby park — all in broad daylight. Read More

Congrats! Abby De La Rosa Is Expecting! (Video)

Two down, one more to go! Abby De La Rosa, the mother of Nick Cannon’s twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, is expecting! Read More

Jennifer Lopez Honored With The Generation Award At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

On Sunday, the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards went down in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA and the stars showed up and showed out to see which of their favorite films and shows won awards. One recipient that was honored during the evening was none other than Jennifer Lopez. With an acting resume that expands over 20 years, she was honored with this year’s Generation Award. Read More

NC Airport Finds 23lbs of Cocaine Stuffed in Man’s Wheelchair

A North Carolina passenger was busted big time after trying to conceal 23 pounds of cocaine in his electric wheelchair. Read More

Metro Boomin’s Mother Reportedly Killed By Boyfriend, Commits Suicide After Murder

It is a sad day in Atlanta. It has been reported that Metro Boomin’s mother has been killed at the hands of her boyfriend. Read More

Cleveland City Council to vote on call for Cleveland Browns to remove FirstEnergy Stadium name

Cleveland City Council will vote Monday on a resolution calling for the Cleveland Browns to change the name of their stadium. Read More

Police: Shooting near Tennessee nightclub leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district. Read More

