Kevin Hart Announces Ohio Stops for His Second Leg Tour

Now that we are getting past the pandemic, many of our favorite celebrities have announced tours, including Kevin Hart! Hart is gearing up for his ‘Second Leg Tour’ with 70 dates, with 19 new shows just announced in North America including stops in Columbus (November 5th), Cincinnati (October 22nd), and Cleveland (July 10th).

According to Live Nation, tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10 AM on KevinHartNation.com

But before the big onsale date, fans will have an opportunity to an exclusive Live Nation presale on Wednesday, June 8th starting at 10 AM and ending June 9th at 11:59 PM. Get all the Live Nation ticket info here.

Check out all of the 2022 tour dates below!

KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – 2022 DATES: Saturday, June 18 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena* Sunday, June 19 – Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast* Thursday, June 30 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center* Friday, July 1: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK) Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK) Saturday, July 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK) Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK) Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (CO-HEADLINE WITH CHRIS ROCK) Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden* Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell* Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center Friday, August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL – FTX Arena Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL – United Center Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA – GIANT Center Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO – Ball Arena Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN – FedExForum Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR – Moda Center Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino* Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Kevin Hart Announces Ohio Stops for His Second Leg Tour was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com