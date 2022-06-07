Miss Global Haiti 2022 Is An Accomplished Neurosurgeon Leading The Fight Against COVID-19

CLOSE

Representation matters.

As such, Dr. Farah Fourcand, an accomplished neurosurgeon who is also leading in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is representing the nation of Haiti in the annual Miss Global pageant.

Fourcand, who describes herself in part as a National Institutes of Health-trained Neurointerventional Surgeon, activist, author, model and entrepreneur, is among 73 women competing for the Miss Global crown. This year, the pageant is being held in Bali, Indonesia.

The Miss Haiti Update Instagram account posted a photo of Fourcand wearing her “Miss Global Haiti 2022 national costume,” an emerald green gown that resembled a tree and is intended to serve as a metaphor for the goddess of healing. “She chose this national costume because she wants to educate people about Haitian culture and voudou,” according to L’Union Suite, an Instagram account that bills itself as the “#1 Haitian-American Platform.”

Fourcand is among at least 11 other women representing predominately Black countries, including Ghana, Jamaica, Seychelles and Uganda.

The public is invited to vote online for women competing in the Miss Global pageant. Votes are being accepted through Friday.

The Miss Global Organization started in 2011 in Vietnam and initially focused on local contestants before expanding to other countries around the world, from where women between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to compete.

“Although the reign of Miss Global is a yearlong, this remarkable Queen will travel throughout the world to participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, intelligence, and charm of women throughout the world,” the Miss Global Organization website says. “She will have a once in a life time opportunity to gain innumerable contacts, lifelong friendship, and endless support from diverse communities that will advance her status beyond imaginable outlooks.”

When Fourcand is not participating in beauty pageantry, she works as the director of a COVID-19 clinical study trial in New Jersey, according to her LinkedIn page. It is a position she has held since April of 2020, right around the time that Fourcand released her book, “Pandemic Manifesto: COVID-19 Basic Training from the Frontlines.”

Fourcand said that one of the purposes of the “Pandemic Manifesto” is to help separate fact from fiction amid widespread medical and health misinformation.

After reading her book, “people will be able to navigate almost any medical mystery, be empowered with knowledge to face the next pandemic with objective eyes, enhance their general understanding of medicine, and have the confidence to not let uncertainty and change be purveyors of fear and intimidation,” Fourcand said in a press release when “Pandemic Manifesto” debuted.

Fourcand, who earned her undergrad degree from the University of Miami in 2009 before graduating from Florida International University medical school in 2015, is also the cousin of CBS News national correspondent Vlad Duthiers. He helped draw attention to her efforts on the COVID-19 frontline in 2020.

“I’m so very proud of her,” Duthiers wrote in an Instagram post.

