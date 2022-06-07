The Bijou Star Files: Al B. Sure In Hospital & Had Surgery

CLOSE

Al B. Sure Hospitalized, Announces He’s Undergone Surgery [Photos]

New Jack Swing star Al B. Sure! is hospitalized and recovering after a successful surgery.

ROB KARDASHIAN I STRUCK DEAL WITH BLAC CHYNA IN REVENGE PORN CASE… Now She’s Trying to Back Out!!!

Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani tells TMZ … "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions."

RYAN CLARK ON CHRIS BROWN CB’S ‘MORE TALENTED’ THAN MICHAEL JACKSON… Immediately Gets Ripped

If Ryan Clark's goal for Monday was to stir things up, mission accomplished … the former NFL star just kicked a hornet's nest by saying Chris Brown is "more talented" than the legendary Michael Jackson!

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE BABY LILIBET’S 1ST BDAY BASH …Seen in New Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter is ringing in her first year with a very eventful week … and now we're getting a look at exactly how Lilibet got her party on in the UK!

DAVE CHAPPELLE DONATING BUFFALO SHOW TICKET SALES To Families of Mass Shooting Victims

Dave Chappelle is giving back following his weekend performance in Buffalo, NY … making what will be a sizeable donation to families of victims who were killed in that city's recent mass shooting.

BOXER SIMISO BUTHELEZI IN COMA AFTER SCARY BOXING INCIDENT …Fighting Invisible Opponent

Troubling news about the condition of boxer Simiso Buthelezi. The fighter is reportedly in a coma, according to his trainer, Bheki Mngomezulu.

STEVE HARVEY I SHOULD DO ALL MY BREAKUPS ON IG!!! Jokes About Lori & Michael B. Jordan Split

Steve Harvey didn't wait too long to start crackin' jokes about his daughter's breakup with Michael B. Jordan … and admits he might've learned a new way to avoid another costly divorce.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT, THERE’S A FLY IN MY SALAD!!!

A rep for American Airlines tells TMZ … ""We're concerned about this report, as what the customer is describing is not up to our standards. We are investigating this matter and are working directly with our catering provider in Frankfurt. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to apologize and learn more about their experience."

WILD VIDEO COWBOYS LASSO LOOSE COW… On Busy OKC Highway

Absolutely wild scene in Oklahoma City on Monday … a cow got loose on a busy highway — and two cowboys (not the ones from Dallas!) had to wrangle it in with horses and lassos!!

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ PARAMOUNT SUED OVER FILM RIGHTS That Story Is Our Family’s!!!

Tom Cruise never would've been flying high in 'Top Gun' or its sequel if it wasn't for a story that the films are based on, the rights to which have lapsed … this per a new lawsuit.

OWEN WILSON PAINFUL PIC OF HIS JACKED UP TESLA …No Tires or Wheels, Oh My!!!

Step into Owen Wilson's shoes for just a moment, and imagine how it feels to walk out of your home to this scene — your luxurious Tesla, freshly stripped by thieves!

LEBRON JAMES TRIPLE LOGOMAN CARD HITS AUCTION… Could Fetch Over $6.6 Mil

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James Triple Logoman card — which many experts consider the most coveted modern collectible in the world — is hitting the auction block … and we're told it could sell for OVER $6 MILLION!!

Carolina Panthers Make History By Hiring First Openly Transgender Cheerleader

In an unexpected yet historical way to kick off Pride Month, the Carolina Panthers just made history with the franchise's new team cheerleader. It has been confirmed that Justine Lindsay is now the first openly transgender cheerleader for an NFL team—and she will officially be putting on a black and blue uniform come football season for the Carolina Panthers.

Apple Reveals New Edit & Unsend Messages Features In Upcoming iOS16 Update

Apple is finally giving its iPhone users what they want! Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC22) is trending on Twitter following the news of Apple's newest updates for the iOS16 software. One of the most significant updates will allow users to unsend and edit text messages.

(Update) Shooter Pleads Guilty In The Murder-For-Hire Incident That Led To The Death Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Andre Montgomery Jr.

A defendant in the murder-for-hire case that involves the death of "Welcome To Sweetie Pie's," star Andre Montogomery Jr. has pled guilty for his role in the 2016 shooting.

Texas State Representative Proposes Legislation To Ban Minors From Attending Drag Shows In The State

As Pride month is just beginning, a Texas lawmaker announced a proposed legislation that would ban minors from attending drag shows in the state. According to NBC News, Republican State Rep. Bryan Slaton said the law was necessary to protect children from "perverted adults." While it may seem like this is coming out of nowhere, reports show this is in response to a viral video of children attending a drag show in Dallas on Saturday.

Y’all Trying It? Wendy’s Unveils Limited-Time Strawberry Frosty!

Wendy's is coming for the summer and for your tastebuds with a new menu item that customers have been begging for…and it's finally arrived. After teasing a bit on social media, Wendy's just confirmed its brand new Strawberry Frosty, which is the company's first new flavor in three years.

Man Sentenced to Death for Murder of Teen Daughter He Tortured for 22 Hours

North Carolina man Joshua Lee Burgess has been sentenced to death for torturing and then murdering his 15-year-old daughter Zaria Burgess in 2019.

Rasheed Wallace to Join Lakers as Assistant Coach to Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding another NBA Champion to their coaching staff.

Video Shows Arizona Police Allegedly Refusing to Help Man Who Drowned in Lake: ‘I’m Not Jumping in After You’

New bodycam footage shows the moments that led up to an Arizona man drowning in a lake, as officers allegedly stood by and ignored his pleas for help.

Elon Musk Threatens to Terminate Twitter Merger Agreement, Accuses Company of Withholding Data on Fake Accounts

Elon Musk has formally threatened to terminate his multibillion-dollar Twitter merger agreement.

Data Shows More Than 82 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Wasted in U.S.

More than 82 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in the U.S. since December 2020, according to the latest data.

D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Calls Out Mo’Nique After War of Words Gets Personal

D.L. Hughley's daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard has decided to speak up after the ongoing feud between her father and Mo'Nique got personal.

American Airlines Announced They’re Parking 100 Jets Due to Pilot Shortage

American Airlines announced they're grounding 100 jets due to the pilot shortage.

Indiana Woman Accused of Using AirTag to Track Cheating Boyfriend to Bar, Fatally Mowed Him Down

An Indiana woman is accused of using an Apple AirTag to track a man to a bar before fatally mowing him down.

LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return Home from Russia

LeBron James is putting pressure on Biden's administration to do some rescuing for Brittney Griner and deliver her home "swiftly and safely."

Dispatcher Who Hung Up on 911 Caller Reporting Buffalo Mass Shooting Officially Terminated

Following a disciplinary hearing, the 911 dispatcher accused of hanging up on a caller reporting the mass shooting inside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last month was terminated.

Amanda Seales Responds To Not Being Included In The Real’s Farewell Episode

Amanda Seales expresses her grievance on being left out of The Real's farewell episode.

Phaedra Parks Talks Kandi Burruss; Says She Doesn’t Miss RHOA: I’m Yachting in Dubai, So I’ll Leave the Girls in Atlanta on the Titanic’ [Video]

Miss Phaedra Parks visited The Wendy Williams Show to chat with Michael Rapport and discuss old friends, her cameo on The Real Housewives of Dubai (the newest franchise), and her filming for The Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. We learned that she doesn't miss RHOA, and she has seen Kandi Burruss since her last season after making terrible accusations about the fellow cast member's life.

NYPD Investigating Threats Of School Shooting, Suspect Posted Names of Would-Be Victims Online

A person claiming to be a student of an elite Brooklyn high school has threatened to shoot it up and police are now investigating the threat that was posted on social media.

Source Says Chris Rock Isn’t ‘Concerned’ With the Smiths Following Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call for Reconciliation; Focusing on Comedy Special

Chris Rock reportedly isn't "concerned" with Jada Pinkett Smith wanting Will Smith and Rock to find common ground after the Oscars slap.

Say What Now? Animal Rescue CEO Arrested After 30 Dead Cats and Dogs Found in Her House

A South Carolina woman who ran an animal rescue is facing cruelty charges after officers found 30 dead cats and dogs in her home.

NFL Star Deshaun Watson Faces Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit As 24th Woman Comes Forward, Woman Claims He Ejaculated On Her

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing yet another sexual assault allegation. This one is pretty graphic.

Nick Cannon Shares New ‘A Player’s Prayer’ Song Inspired By Summer Walker’s ‘Ciara’s Prayer’: I Pray That They Want A Family And Not Just A Plan B

Nick Cannon has a prayer for all the players out there looking for love!

PETE DAVIDSON COME ON, SAINT …LET’S HIT WALMART!!!

Turns out Pete Davidson and Saint West's day of bonding — without Kim Kardashian — goes much deeper than a fancy mall excursion because they also explored the wonderful world of Walmart together!

SEN. TED CRUZ We Can Debate Gun Control BUT DON’T DISARM LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS

Sen. Ted Cruz is sticking to his guns, literally and figuratively, when it comes to potential gun reform in the wake of so many mass shootings — insisting any solution should disarm bad guys, and not the good.

