‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did a field test on the flavored nicotine oil in the pen, and the results came back positive for methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said it then sent the mixture to the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement laboratory for more testing. Within a day, the lab confirmed the vape pen had methamphetamine concentrated in with the nicotine.
