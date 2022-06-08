The Bijou Star Files: ‘Hot in Herre’ Video Star Pasha Bleasdell Dead at 38

CLOSE

Model and Star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ Video, Pasha Bleasdell, Dead at 38

Model Pasha Bleasdell — whom you may recognize from Nelly’s 2002 video “Hot in Herre,”has died. Read More

LIL NAS X IT’S ‘F*** BET DAY’ TEASES DISRESPECTFUL DISS SONG!!!

It appears Lil Nas X isn’t going to let the 2022 BET Awards skate after snubbing him of any nominations this year … to the point, he’s created a diss track going after the network. Read More

MIGOS AXED PERFORMANCE DOESN’T SPELL SPLIT … Just a Schedule Conflict

Migos is still a rap group … the trio has NOT split up despite a recent removal from an upcoming festival, which only fueled existing rumors of a potential breakup. Read More

KANYE WEST SPLITS WITH GF CHANEY JONES

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are no more … the couple has gone their separate ways. Read More

‘BLACK-ISH’ CREATOR KENYA BARRIS FILES FOR DIVORCE

Kenya Barris, famous for creating the ABC sitcom “black-ish,” is once again pulling the plug on his marriage … because he just filed for divorce for a second time. Read More

ICE CUBE BE LIKE SNOOP, BIG3 FANS …Buy-In To Basketball Crypto History!!!

Ice Cube is pumped for the upcoming sixth season of his BIG3 basketball league, and given the news he’s delivering … fans should be too! Read More

ZOO ATTACK WILD VIDEO OF ORANGUTAN GRABBING MAN AT ENCLOSURE

Orangutans are known for being aggressive, especially with humans, but one animal was clearly pissed off … and one guy learned just how strong the great apes really are. Read More

(Update) Arrest Warrant Says Trouble’s Female Friend Was In A Relationship With Jamichael Jones A Week Before The Shooting

Details about the circumstances surrounding the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble are beginning to trickle out. The accused shooter Jamichael Jones is in police custody after surrendering in a hospital parking lot early Tuesday morning. Read More

Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Set To Team Up For Joint Comedy Show In September

Two of the GOATS of comedy are officially teaming up and we’re sure it will be filled with viral (and quotable) moments, as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have announced a joint comedy show. Following a ton of headlines for them both throughout the last few months, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are collaborating on a comedy show reportedly set to take place this fall. Read More

Apple Introduces ‘Apple Pay Later’ Feature Allowing Users To Pay For Purchases Over Time!

With the rising cost of living due to inflation, more Americans than ever are trying to find ways to save some extra coins, and Apple has come along to save the day. Following the announcement of a host of new features on iOS 16, Apple also revealed Apple Pay Later, which is the company’s version of the ever-popular “Buy Now, Pay Later” option. Read More

Abby De La Rosa Responds To Questions About Her Relationship With Nick Cannon On Instagram Live

Abby De La Rosa is normally quiet, but today she had time. The mother of Nick Cannon’s twin sons, Zion and Zillion, hopped on Instagram live with her viewers to somewhat respond to their concerns about her pregnancy, her relationship with Nick, and his relationship with the other mothers of his children. Read More

National Study Reveals That 5% Of Americans Under 30 Identify As Transgender Or Non-Binary

As more visibility and recognition is placed on LGBTQ+ rights and issues, new evidence suggests that a growing number of young Americans now identify as part of the community. Based on the results of a new national survey, 5% of Americans under the age of 30 formally identify as transgender or non-binary. Read More

New Report Reveals Details of Deshaun Watson Allegations, Allegedly Received Massages From 66 Women in 17 Months

In the months since over 20 women filed civil suits against Deshaun Watson over alleged sexual misconduct, more information regarding their allegations has come to light, however none as explosive as what was revealed in a new report from the New York Times, which details the alleged lengths he went to meet the women whom he’d go to for massages. Read More

Man Accused of Killing 6 People, Selfie Allegedly Shows Him Where Bodies Were Found and Wearing Victim’s Glasses

A Wisconsin man has been charged with the murders of six people at a Milwaukee duplex after a selfie he took allegedly showed the basement of the home where the bodies were found. Read More

Ray J Says ‘Straight Brothers Need to Show More Gay Brothers Love’ in ‘Ray Pride’ Video Supporting LGBTQ Community

Ray J shared a Pride Month message this week, notably calling on straight people to step up and show more support for the LGBTQ community. Read More

England Fans Could Face The Death Penalty If Caught With Drugs At World Cup In Qatar

Qatar officials have declared that they will make “no exceptions” for England fans who try and smuggle drugs into Al Bayt Stadium during the upcoming World Cup. Read More

D.L. Hughley Criticizes Mo’Nique for ‘Weaponizing’ His Daughter’s Sexual Trauma: ‘You Are a Monster’

D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique’s public contract dispute continued this week, with the former now having responded to the recent mention of his daughter’s sexual trauma. Read More

Uvalde Shooting Victims’ Families Begin Legal Action, Teacher Speaks Out on Police: ‘I Will Never Forgive Them’

As criticism continues to mount over the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, not to mention the ongoing national obsession with ridiculously outsized weaponry, families of victims are beginning the process of taking legal action. Read More

LeBron Reveals Warriors Are the Remaining Playoff Team He’d Want to Play Alongside in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Trailer

When asked which remaining playoff team he’d prefer to play for, LeBron James picked the Golden State Warriors over the Boston Celtics. Read More

Florida Mother of 2-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot and Killed Father After Finding Gun Faces Charges

A Florida woman has now been charged after her two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his father. Read More

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Collaborator Vory Says Rapper Is Taking a Year Off: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Talk’

Kanye West is reportedly preparing to take some time to himself. Read More

Say What Now? White Pastor Plotted to Poison Water Supply of Black Community

A South African court has convicted a pastor of plotting to overthrow the government and to kill thousands of Black people in the country. Read More

Nick Cannon Alludes To Having At Least 3 More Children On The Way, Admits Breaking Celibacy Due To Depression After Son Zen Passed & Was Unaware He Is Well Endowed

TV personality Nick Cannon continues to step into his children making bag. Read More

Kanye Struggling To Sell $11 Million Wyoming Estate After Deciding Not To Use Land For Yeezy Headquarters

Rap icon Kanye West is facing a potentially huge financial loss. Read More

Tami Roman Says She Would Be Interested In Joining “The Real Housewives Of Potomac”

It looks like Tami Roman isn’t completely done with reality tv! Read More

Tiger Woods Turns Down A Figure Close To $1 Billion To Play In LIV Golf

Tiger Woods’ legacy matters to him more than any lump sum of money. Read More

Buckeye Betting: The changes coming to casinos, stadiums and bars trying to get a piece of the action

Ohioans can begin placing legalized wagers on the Browns, other professional sports and college teams beginning January 1. Read More

Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson wanted for fatal shooting

Donald Jackson-Gates is wanted for fatally shooting a man last month on the city’s east side. Read More

