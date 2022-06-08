CLOSE

Beat Writer covering the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer Jonathan Alexander joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse to discuss the latest news and notes from Panthers OTA’s.

Kyle first asked Jonathan about all of the hype Sam Darnold was getting after today’s OTA practice as he confirmed he looked good and we have to consider that there was no sacking or any contact but he was making a lot of beautiful passes and a couple of his teammates have noted that he is more confident this year compared to last year.

Another name that has been generating a lot of buzz early on is Terrace Marshall as when it came to the hype Jonathan stated:

“Ben McAdoo says he likes the look in his (Terrace’s) eye and I think Ben McAdoo will look to get him more involved in the offense than Joe Brady did last year. I think he will perform at a high level as long as the QB can get him the ball.”

When it came to Ben McAdoo’s new offense, a lot of players seem to like his system as it is not as complicated and it gets everyone involved as the plan is for the Panthers to not over rely on Christian McCaffrey.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jonathan noted that there are question marks specifically who is going to be the DE opposite of Brian Burns as right now it seems to be a battle between Marquis Haynes and Yetur Gross-Matos as the strength of this defense now appears to be the secondary, but the pressure has to step up to make it complete.

Jonathan Alexander: Ben McAdoo Wants To Get Marshall More Involved was originally published on wfnz.com