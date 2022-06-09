Trevante Rhodes As Mike Tyson Is The Eye-Candy We Didn’t Know We Needed

CLOSE

When Jesus made Trevante Rhodes, he broke the mold cause Bay-beeee. The trailer for Hulu’s Mike Tyson series, Mike, dropped yesterday, starring Trevante as the legendary boxer and the Internet lost its panties. And for good reason; Trevante is shirtless throughout much of the minute-long teaser giving us body, body, body. In our *Kandi Burruss voice*.

Twitter erupted with thirsty tweets over Trevante’s sexy stature as he danced around the ring with Mike’s confidence, trendsetting gold tooth, and his stutter.

According to showrunner Karin Gist, in an interview with EW, “The show is not meant to glorify his life.” Adding, “We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of ‘no one person is one thing.’”

While Trevante embodies Iron Mike, actress Laura Harrier transforms into Robin Givens, Mike’s former lover to recreate their controversial relationship in the 8-episode limited series that is described by Hulu as, “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.”

Trevante Rhodes appeared in the Academy-Award winning film Moonlight, garnering rave reviews for his performance. He later appeared in Netflix’s Birdbox alongside Sandra Bullock and in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Mike hits the streaming service on August 25. We’ll be watching!

