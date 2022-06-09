Lebron James Billion Dollar Dreams

Lebron James has plans with his billion-dollar net worth the superstar just revealed he’s gunning to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas.The King — who just recently earned his membership in the 3 Comma Club — is already describing his plans to build his business portfolio even further saying on “The Shop” he wants to be the guy to bring pro men’s hoops to Vegas.
Bringing an NBA team to Vegas has been talked about for years — the Association already hosts Summer League games in the desert — and it would certainly be a success.The city has already welcomed the Aces, Golden Knights and Raiders in recent years … so it’s just a matter of time before the NBA joins the Vegas fam.