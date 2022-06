Lebron James Billion Dollar Dreams

Lebron James has plans with his billion-dollar net worth the superstar just revealed he’s gunning to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas.

Bringing an NBA team to Vegas has been talked about for years — the Association already hosts Summer League games in the desert — and it would certainly be a success.

The city has already welcomed the Aces, Golden Knights and Raiders in recent years … so it’s just a matter of time before the NBA joins the Vegas fam.

The King — who just recently earned his membership in the 3 Comma Club — is already describing his plans to build his business portfolio even further saying on “The Shop” he wants to be the guy to bring pro men’s hoops to Vegas.