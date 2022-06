CLOSE

Lori Harvey is officially a single woman – but not for long. Before dating Michael B Jordan, Lori dated multiple rappers. included some of the biggest rappers in the game – including Drake, Trey Songz, Future, Meek Mill, and Diddy.

now Lori and rapper Jack Harlow, are kinda sorta seeing each other.

Lori broke up with Michael B Jordan a few months ago, because the 25 year old claims she “wasn’t ready” to be in a monogamous relationship with the 35 year old Hollywood actor.