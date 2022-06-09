LeBron James Makes A New Promise To Open A Medical Center in Akron

CLOSE

Source: Jason Miller / GettyLeBron James silently continues to shake his haters as ‘Just a Kid From Akron’ made several promises over the years and has delivered on every single one, now he has a new promise, a new medical center opening in Akron.

LeBron James left Cleveland for Miami years ago with the city burning everything with his name on it. Championship LeBron James returned with the promise of giving Cleveland a NBA Championship and he did.

But what many didn’t know when LeBron James left for Miami he never left his hometown of Akron, Ohio, where he has opened a school, transitional housing and is building a village all in the name of I Promise, a promise he made never to forget where he came from and to be a solution to help those who are walking a path he once walked. Now LeBron James is adding a medical center to the village.

LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans to open up the I Promise HealthQuarters, a primary care center that will offer medical, dental and optometry services, as well as physical and recreational activities. The LeBron James Family Foundation is partnering with local healthcare providers AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Coleman Health Services, and Peg’s Foundation to bring affordable healthcare and mental health services to Akron residents.

Take a look below