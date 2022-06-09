The Bijou Star Files: Chocolate Not Vanilla Wrote ‘Ice Ice Baby’

CLOSE

VANILLA ICE CALLED OUT AS ‘A LIAR, BRO!!!’ Suge’s Pal Says HE Wrote All of ‘Ice Ice Baby’

Rap music’s first song to go No. 1 on Billboard — Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” — is still one of its most controversial, as one of Ice’s collaborators comes forward claiming the rapper’s a total fraud. Read More

‘CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST’ Guilty Verdict Throws SEASON 10 UP IN AIR

The hits keep coming for Todd and Julie Chrisley — their recent convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion are jeopardizing the future of their reality TV show. Read More

KELLY: FEDS TELL JUDGE …LOCK HIM UP FOR 25+ YEARS!!!

Kelly needs to be locked up for more than a quarter century … according to federal prosecutors, and that’s just for the one case for which he’s been convicted. Read More

SPECIAL OLYMPICS 6 MEMBERS OF HAITI’S DELEGATION VANISH Police Launch Search In FL

Six Haitians who were in Florida for the Special Olympics this month have mysteriously vanished … and now, an active search is underway to find them. Read More

EXCLUSIVE DA BRAT & JUDY DUPART: Ray J Is Right When It Comes To LGBTQ Community …STRAIGHT MEN CAN SUPPORT MORE!!!

Ray J hit the nail on the head when he said straight men should do more to support members of the LGBTQ community, so says Da Brat, who believes even more can be done when it comes to straight men in hip hop. Read More

UVALDE SHOOTING: TWO STUDENTS WILL BE BURIED NEXT TO EACH OTHER… Sent ‘I Love You’ Texts

Lifelong friends and victims of the Uvalde school shooting will be buried next to one another — a decision made by their parents — who say the two shared an incredible bond. Read More

BOB SAGET FORMER HOME LISTED FOR SALE

The residence Bob Saget called home before his unexpected death has hit the market. Read More

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING FAMILIES PRESSURE CONGRESS …Address Guns & White Supremacy!!!

Family members of the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting are trying to make sure their loved one’s deaths are not in vain — they want Congress to do something, anything, about firearms and white supremacists. Read More

DWYANE WADE FEARS FOR HIS TRANS DAUGHTER’S SAFETY… ‘Every Moment She Leaves Our House’

Dwyane Wade says he’s scared to death for his transgender daughter’s safety … saying as more states implement anti-trans sports laws, his fear grows even stronger. Read More

NICK CANNON BABY NO. 9 ON THE WAY!!! Expecting With Abby

Nick Cannon says he’ll be a dad once again — and we’ve learned the mounting speculation he’s having a kid with Abby De La Rosa is true … they’re welcoming another baby together. Read More

KANYE WEST MYSTERY MOVIE DATE REVEALED …OF Model Monica Corgan

Kanye West has another female friend in his life, and she’s someone he’s previously mentioned in his music … swimwear and OnlyFans model Monica Corgan. Read More

BOXER SIMISO BUTHELEZI DEAD AT 24… Following Scary In-Ring Incident

Tragic news … South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi — who became disoriented during a fight over the weekend and began punching thin air — has died. Read More

ALICIA KEYS THE QUEEN PICKED OUT MY SET LIST!!!… Defends ‘Empire State Of Mind’ Performance

Alicia Keys is setting the record straight about her song choice at the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee — saying her NYC-based hit wasn’t her pick — it was the Queen’s. Read More

MAGIC JOHNSON, KANYE WEST LOSE OUT ON DENVER BRONCOS Team Sells For $4.65 Billion

The NFL will have to wait for its first black team owner — the Denver Broncos just sold for a record $4.65 BILLION to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family … which is sad news for Magic Johnson and Kanye West. Read More

Chaney Jones Shuts Down Kanye West Breakup Rumors—“Happy Birthday Baby, I Love You!”

Chaney Jones said “aht aht” and quickly shut down the swirling rumors that she and boyfriend Kanye West called it quits. Taking to her Instagram stories, Chaney Jones posted a heartfelt message for Kanye West professing her love and included a photo montage of the two. Read More

Gabrielle Union Says She’s Been Suffering From PTSD For 30 Years After Being Raped

Gabrielle Union recently opened up about her 30-year struggle with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, as she encouraged suffering with the disorders to support and love one another. Read More

Lil Nas X Responds To BET’s Statement About Why He Wasn’t Nominated—“Just Buzz Words”

Whew! The last few days have been full of drama between Lil Nas X and BET, unsurprisingly things are still heated based on a post-and-delete message from him. Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas X continued to fuel his beef with BET by tweeting about their response to his criticisms regarding not being nominated for an award this year—and let’s just say that he’s not impressed. Read More

T-Pain Says The Money He Makes Playing Video Games Is More Than He’s Made From Music In The Last Four Years

“Where the cash at?!” T-Pain is securing the bag in several ways—through his label Nappy Boy Entertainment, his NFT project with MakersPlace, ‘The Phoenix,’ touring, and more. During an interview with Steve-O on his podcast ‘Wild Ones!,’ however, he revealed that he makes the most money by playing video games. Yes, playing video games on the streaming platform Twitch. Read More

Research Shows The Number Of Children Overdosing On Melatonin Has Skyrocketed Over The Past Decade

Parents, many of you can relate to having a long day, trying to get your child(ren) to lay down, and becoming frustrated because they won’t go to sleep. Many have opted to use Melatonin to aid restless children in going to sleep, but we’re here to warn you of the dangers of the sleeping aid. Read More

Teacher Resigns After Video Captures Her Throwing Hockey Stick at 8-Year-Old’s Face

A Minnesota teacher resigned on Tuesday after school surveillance footage captured her throwing a hockey stick at a second-grader during gym class, making him lose a tooth. Read More

Snoop Dogg Gives His Full Time Blunt Roller a Raise Due to Inflation

Inflation is hitting everyone hard both at the gas pump and elsewhere, and even celebs like Snoop Dogg are feeling the effects. Read More

New National Mental Health Hotline to Launch in July Amid Funding Concerns

Starting next month, a new three-digit dialing code is launching that will connect callers with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Read More

Florida 10-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Shooting Woman Fighting With Mom, Decision on Charges Pending

A Florida 10-year-old who’s alleged to have shot and killed a woman who was in an argument with her mother was arrested on Tuesday. Read More

Julia Garner Expected To Accept Role As Madonna In Long-Awaited Biopic

Julia Garner being offered the role as the OG Material Girl. Read More

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sex Charges In London

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein faces two counts of indecent assault in the U.K. Read More

Man Divorces His Wife After She Fed Him Instant Noodles Everyday for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Usually, most couples divorce over infidelity, financial difficulties, or falling out of love, but an Indian man has called it quits with his wife over noodles. Read More

Yung Miami Puts Diddy in the Hot Seat on Her New Show ‘Caresha Please’ [Video]

One half of City Girls duo Yung Miami is putting Diddy in the hot seat on the first episode of her new podcast, “Caresha Please.” Read More

Pringles Releases Limited-Edition Scorchin’ Hot Ones™ Lineup

If you are a Pringles fan, you may be happy to learn that the company has teamed up with the online show Hot Ones™, which is well known for hot wing sauces that test tastebuds. Read More

New Taco Bell Floating Restaurant Will Deliver Tacos from the Sky

Taco Bell is on to something cool– a floating location that will deliver tacos from the sky. Read More

Velveeta Drops Cheese-Scented Nail Polish

Maybe you love cheese so much that it has to be with you at all times, like on your fingernails. With Nail Inc.’s latest installment, La Dolce Velveeta Cheese Scented Nail Polish Duo, cheese lovers and nail fanatics can have the best of both worlds. Read More

Jack Harlow Gives Black Women Credit For Being ‘Such A Massive Part’ Of His Career

Jack Harlow knows who to thank for much of his success. Read More

LeBron James Family Foundation To Open Medical Facility In Akron

LeBron James has made a significant impact in the Akron, Ohio, community, but he’s now taking his outreach efforts above and beyond with the construction of a new medical facility in the city where he grew up. Read More

Bill Cosby Accuser Testifies That She Was Molested In A Playboy Mansion Bedroom In 1975: “I Felt Duped, Fooled, Let Down”

Judy Huth, 64, took to the stand Tuesday (June 7) to recount her encounters with Bill Cosby, who allegedly took her to the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and molested her in a bedroom. According to Variety, Huth – who was 16 at the time, filed a lawsuit against Cosby in 2014 under a California law that extends the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS SET TO MARRY SAM THURSDAY …Intimate Ceremony With Close Friends And Fam!!!

Britney Spears is all set to walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony. Read More

JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON HEAVY SECURITY ON WAY TO DINNER …After Armed Threat to Kavanaugh

Ketanji Brown Jackson is taking no chances on the heels of an alleged threat on another Supreme Court Justice’s life … because her dinner reservation includes security guards. Read More

Cleveland Browns excuse QB Baker Mayfield for mandatory minicamp

According to sources, the agreement was mutual. Read More

January 6 panel eyes Trump’s culpability as hearings begin

With public hearings kicking off this week, the House select committee investigating January 6 is zeroing in on former President Donald Trump, and is preparing to use its platform to argue that he was responsible for grave abuses of power that nearly upended US democracy. Read More

Guy Who Had Proposal Ruined By Disney Employee Speaks Out

The man who had his proposal ruined by a Disneyland employee has finally spoken out about the viral – and very shocking – incident. Take a look at it unfold below: Read More

Australian Woman Wakes Up From Coma & Learns Boyfriend Moved In With Another Woman & Blocked Her On Social Media

A 25-year-old Australian woman named Brie Duval is having to recall the moment she woke up from a coma to learn how her boyfriend moved in with another woman and blocked her on all social media platforms. Read More

