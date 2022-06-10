The Bijou Star Files: Britney Spears Wedding Fiasco

CLOSE

BRITNEY SPEARS POLICE RUSH TO WEDDING Ex-Hubby Tries Crashing It

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells TMZ he’s “absolutely livid” Jason tried to crash the wedding and says Alexander needs to be locked up. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS SONS WON’T ATTEND WEDDING …Wish Her & Sam the Best!!!

Britney Spears will have a limited number of friends and family in attendance at her wedding, a group that will not include her sons, who still wish their mom the best, TMZ has learned. Read More

M&M MARS FACTORY 2 PEOPLE FALL INTO CHOCOLATE TANK!!! Rescuers Go in After ‘Em

The good folks at M&M Mars have a genuine chocolate disaster on their hands … 2 people got trapped in a chocolate factory vat — not on purpose, we think — and required a “jaws of life” type rescue. Read More

JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH Armed Man’s 911 Call …’I’M HAVING THOUGHTS’ OF HURTING SOMEONE

The armed man who showed up at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s house said he’s having serious psychiatric issues, including thoughts of hurting people — disturbing information he volunteered to police. Read More

LEBRON JAMES I WANT TO OWN AN NBA TEAM… In Las Vegas

LeBron James wants to head to Sin City one day with his billion-dollar net worth — the superstar just revealed he’s gunning to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas. Read More

(Video) Diddy Says He’s Single But Dating Yung Miami And Calls Exchanges With Gina Huynh “Messy”

Yung Miami kept Diddy in the hot seat during the premiere episode of her podcast Caresha Please. But, it seemed like the music mogul had no issues navigating her flames. The pair connected on camera as they spoke about severe topics like losing their child’s other parent. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Says That Sharing The Super Bowl Stage With Shakira Was The “Worst Idea In The World” In New Netflix Documentary

In less than a week, Jennifer Lopez will premiere her Netflix documentary ‘Halftime,’ which is all about her co-headlining Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira. Read More

Chloe Bailey Speaks On What She’s Looking For In A Relationship & Reveals Age Gaps Are Not A Problem—“I Need Someone To Teach Me Some Things”

We all know that Chloe Bailey is one of the “It” girls on the block and she leaves the guys drooling with her beauty and sex appeal—but now she’s giving a little bit of insight into what she’s looking for. Read More

Diddy Opens Up About His Views On Marriage On Yung Miami’s Show ‘Caresha Please’ (Exclusive)

On Wednesday, Yung Miami teased a clip of her new show ‘Caresha Please,’ and her questions for Diddy left him stuttering and stuck! The rumored couple has kept the world wondering about their relationship status, and Miami didn’t hold anything back. Read More

Khloe Kardashian’s Sisters React To Tristan Thompson Fathering A Child With Maralee Nichols On ‘The Kardashians’

While the world watched Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal play out in real time, the Kardashian clan was seemingly quiet in the public eye. Unbeknownst to us, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney learned of the news before Khloe did, and were more than furious about his infidelity. Read More

Expectant Father-Of-Nine Nick Cannon’s Claim He “Fell Victim” To Vagina Blew Up Social Media

This week, Nick Cannon was trending all over social media after a sound bite where he spoke on the recent news that he’s expecting his ninth baby went viral. In the clip where the “Wild ‘n Out” host conversed with Angela Yee on her “Lip Service” podcast, Nick Cannon called himself a “victim” of “vagina.” Read More

Wells Fargo Under Federal Investigation For Violating Anti-Discrimination Laws For Allegedly Holding Fake Job Interviews For Minorities

The mounting issues surrounding Wells Fargo continue to get worse and now federal prosecutors have officially gotten involved. According to new reports, Wells Fargo is now under federal investigation for violating anti-discrimination laws after it was revealed late last month that the company allegedly held fake job interviews for minority candidates with no intention of actually hiring them. Read More

(Update) Geico Could Pay $5.2 Million To Woman Who Says She Caught An STD In A Man’s Car

After a woman alleged she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a car insured by Geico, the company may now be responsible for paying her $5.2 million. Read More

Suge Knight Testifies About Dr. Dre and 2015 ‘Murder Burger’ Incident: ‘I Hadn’t Done Anything Wrong’

In a remote appearance in court on Wednesday, Death Row Records founder Suge Knight testified about the “Murder Burger” incident that saw him kill one man and injure another. Read More

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Read More

Jay-Z and Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Announce ‘Bitcoin Academy’ Financial Literacy Program

Jay-Z has teamed up with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey once again for a new financial literacy program called The Bitcoin Academy. Read More

Grammys to Add Five New Categories Including Songwriter of the Year and Best Song for Social Change

Starting next year, the Recording Academy will introduce five new categories to the Grammys including an award for Songwriter of the Year. Read More

Biden on Possibility of Sweeping Executive Order on Guns: ‘I Don’t Wanna Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’

President Joe Biden appeared on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he sat down with the host for a 23-minute interview on (among other things) the governmental response to persistent mass shootings. Read More

Music Execs Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald Launch Petition Against Using Rap Lyrics as Evidence

300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records’ COO Julie Greenwald have launched a petition rallying against the use of rap lyrics as criminal confessions. Read More

McDonald’s Manager Shot By Employee After Asking Him To Leave Work

A McDonald’s manager is fighting for her life after being shot by one of her employees. Read More

Two Minor Brothers Arrested In Florida For Breaking Into Gun Store And Stealing 22 Firearms

Florida police arrested two minor boys who reportedly broke into a gunshot and stole several firearms and ammunition. Read More

Man In Florida Bit By What He Thought Was A Leashed Dog…Turned Out To Be An Alligator

A Florida man bumped into what he thought was his dog, but it ended up being an alligator that then attacked him. Read More

Alabama Woman Murdered By Her Husband Weeks After Protection Against Him Is Lifted

An Alabama man killed his wife and then himself just a few weeks after a protection order against him was lifted. Read More

North Carolina Man Cashes In $600 Lottery Ticket, Finds Out He Won Almost $600,000

A North Carolina man got the surprise of a lifetime when he tried to cash in a $600 winning lottery ticket only to learn that he’d won nearly $600,000. Read More

Rikers Island Corrections Captain Dies After Botched BBL Procedure By Phony Surgeon

A corrections captain for Rikers Island has passed away after she received a botched Brazilian butt lift from an unqualified plastic surgeon. Read More

Novavax is Newest Vaccine Company On The Block, Headed To The FDA For Approval

Another company has stepped in to provide folks with another option for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken for 59 Cents In Honor of Their 50th Anniversary

Popeyes is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Read More

Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Estranged Wife Retroactively as She Asks for Back Spousal Support

Anthony Anderson is agreeing to his wife Alvina Anderson’s request for spousal support. Read More

Target to Cut Prices on Televisions, Home Goods & Clothing to Clear Out Excess Inventory

People don’t have money and aren’t shopping quite like they used to — so Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and slashing prices to clear out inventory ahead of the holiday shopping season. Read More

Starz P-Valley Season 2 Premiere Draws 4.5 Million Viewers In Just Three Days

Fans of the critically acclaimed Starz series “P-Valley” waited almost two years for a second season, and a new ratings report says they couldn’t wait any longer. Read More

Yung Miami Shares She Wants To Have Another Baby ‘Before 30’ While Answering Questions From Fans Ahead Of The Premiere Of Her New Series ‘Caresha Please’ Read More

