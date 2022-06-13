The Bijou Star Files: Police Ain’t Coming They’re Out Of Gas !?

CLOSE

Michigan County Sheriff’s Office Limits In-Person Responses After Spending Entire Gas Budget

While rising gas prices got folks stretching their coins, one police department doesn’t even have that option! According to News Channel 3, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Wednesday with news of their empty pockets. Sheriff Michael Main said the department is looking to field more community calls from the office versus hitting the road and needing to refuel often. Read More

Justin Bieber Reveals Half Of His Face Is Paralyzed After Being Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber fans took to social media with their frustrations after the pop star announced that he was cancelling his upcoming shows due to battling a sickness. In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, JB detailed the seriousness of his condition, revealing that one half of his face is temporarily paralyzed. Read More

Diddy Explains He Likes Yung Miami Because She’s “Authentically” Herself

Diddy and Yung Miami were pouring that hot tea today, and baby…Read More

Tampon Shortage Impacts U.S. Amid Pandemic & Inflation

With a shortage of chicken, ketchup packets, and baby formula, it looks like tampons are also hard to find these days. Read More

U.S. SENATE NEW BIPARTISAN DEAL FOR GUN REFORM …In Wake of Mass Shootings

After two mass shootings in the past month, it seems our elected leaders are finally doing something … because a new bipartisan framework for gun reform has been reached. Read More

PATRIOT FRONT 31 MEMBERS OF HATE GROUP BUSTED NEAR PRIDE EVENT For Planning Riot, Cops Say

Idaho cops successfully foiled what could’ve been a repeat of Charlottesville by pulling over a U-Haul truck filled with 31 members of a white supremacist group near a Pride event. Read More

TEYANA TAYLOR & IMAN SHUMPERT BYE BYE, WEST COAST!!! We’ve Sold L.A. Home

It looks like Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are about to be officially done with the West Coast … Read More

(Video) Former NBA Player Delonte West Spotted On Side Of Road Asking For A “Few Dollars”

On Saturday, former NBA player, Delonte West, was spotted on a street corner in Alexandria, VA asking for money. Read More

Saucy Santana Says Internet Users Won’t Force Him To Publicly Apologize To Beyoncé And Blue Ivy For “Childish [And] Hateful” Tweets

It looks like cancel culture isn’t going to squeeze an apology out of Saucy Santana! On Friday, the Material Girl rapper made it clear where he stands after being a trending topic on the wrong side of the Bey hive. Much of his approach involved an indifference to requests by fans for an apology to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. Read More

(Update) The Biden Administration Lifts COVID-19 Testing For Air Travelers Entering The Country

After more than year of requiring a negative COVID-19 test to enter the United States, a measure put in place by the Trump administration in January of 2021, the Biden administration is lifting the restriction. Read More

Future Has Mail Delivered to Magic City Strip Club

Future’s love for Magic City has been well-documented in song, as the Atlanta rapper has celebrated the famed Atlanta strip club on tracks such as 2011’s “Magic” and 2016’s “Magic City Monday.” Read More

Washington D.C. to increase Police Presence Ahead of Supreme Court Rulings

Washington D.C. will increase police presence within the city limits as the Nation’s Capital prepares for protests related to upcoming Supreme Court rulings on abortion and guns. Read More

Mike Tyson Recalls How His Fellow Inmates Reacted When 2Pac Visited Him in Prison

During his three-year incarceration at an Indiana prison, Mike Tyson received visits from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Read More

Giuliani Hit With Ethics Charges Over Bogus Election Fraud Claims

Rudy Giuliani continues to face consequences for his role in the 2020 Trump campaign. Read More

New Mexico Residents Upset Over Federally Planned Wildfires During Biden’s Visit

Residents in New Mexico are seeking help after planned burns by federal officials turned into the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history… Read More

Mo’Nique’s Sister Says She’s ‘Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People’

The back-and-forth between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley may have settled in comparison to where it was, but more family is getting involved. Read More

Thousands Rally in Nationwide Protests Against Gun Violence

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday for the annual March for Our Lives rally, a nationwide protest against gun violence. Read More

Chicago Police Officer Resigns Amid ‘Scrutiny’ After Viral Video Shows His Manhandling Black Woman

After 24 years on the job in law enforcement, Officer Bruce Dyker has resigned. He’s tired of all the “scrutiny” he’s been receiving for, as his union puts it, “doing his job.” Read More

Family Sues Meta Alleging Daughter’s Instagram Addiction Resulted in Eating Disorder

A California family is suing Meta, claiming Instagram is to blame for their teenage daughter’s eating disorder and mental health issues. Read More

Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His Cameraman’s Graduation, Says He Paid $250 for A’s and $100 for B’s Throughout College

Moneybagg Yo’s photographer is being rewarded for earning his college diploma. Read More

Former Little Caesars Employee Accused of Shooting Manager Who Refused To Re-Hire Her

Authorities have arrested a woman they say shot her former Little Ceasars manager after he refused to re-hire her. Read More

Former Columbus Bakery Owner Accused Of Using Dead Baby’s Identity, Obtaining $1.5 Million In PPP Funds

A Columbus, Ohio, woman was arrested Thursday on federal charges in Utah for stealing the identity of a baby who died in 1979. Read More

Wu-Tang Clan Teams Up With Crocs For A Shoe Collab

Wu-Tang Clan has come together with Crocs for a new show collaboration. Read More

Houston Man Who Rapped About Robbing ATMs Gets Arrested For Robbing An ATM

A Houston man who rapped about robbing ATMs in his music ended up getting arrested for robbing an ATM. Read More

Missy Elliott Celebrates Her 24-Year Friendship With Janet Jackson: ‘That’s A Real Friend!’

Missy Elliott got the best friend surprise she could ask for, and shared it with all of her fans just in time for National Best Friend Day. Read More

Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Talks Having ‘More Kids,’ Looks Forward to Being a ‘Different Dad’

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul may have more kids in their future. Read More

Will Smith To Self-Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel After Having Multiple Stalled Projects Due To Infamous Oscars Slap

Looks like Will Smith is prepping for his a huge box office comeback. Read More

“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Miss Robbie Continues To Support Son Tim Norman, Currently Jailed For Allegedly Hiring Hit Man To Kill His Nephew

Reality TV star Miss Robbie is remaining ten toes down for her son Tim Norman. Read More

Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents Dell Curry & Sonya Curry Dating New People Who Were Previously Married To Each Other

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry are apparently in an unscripted episode of Wipeswap. After being spotted out supporting their basketball star son Stephen Curry in his championship game, reports state that Dell Curry and Sonya Curry’s suspected new boo’s used to be married to one another! Read More

Omarion Announces New Book ‘Unbothered: The Power Of Choosing Joy’

Omarion is no stranger to being unbothered. Read More

Da Brat & Wife Judy Discuss Their IVF Journey, Reveal They Were Both Temporarily Hospitalized Due to Complications: We want a baby together

On the Thursday, June 9 edition of “Tamron Hall,” rapper Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart joined the show and discussed their IVF journey and revealed that throughout the process they’ve both been temporarily hospitalized due to different complications. Judy and Da Brat opened up about their IVF journey. Read More

