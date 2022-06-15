Regina King Makes Her First Red Carpet Debut At Filming Italy Festival’s Award Ceremony

CLOSE

Actress Regina King made her first red carpet appearance five months after the passing of her son Ian Alexander Jr., at the Filming Italy Festival red carpet on June 10, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

The One Night in Miami director served angelic Grecian vibes in a white blouse tied in the front and a matching skirt with a high slit with shorts underneath. King completed the look with white and silver sandals, a small Louis Vuitton purse, and her multicolored braids styled in a high ponytail.

King spent time at the 4-day festival, aimed to highlight the best in television and film. Actress Naomie Harris was also spied at the ceremony sitting alongside King, holding the awards they just won.

This might be a very slow transition to King re-entering the red carpet circuit. Before her son’s untimely passing, the 51-year-old actress was a fashion fixture during awards season. While we missed her flare for stunning couture gowns, we’re glad the icon is taking the time to prioritize herself.

Because Regina King sightings have been few and far between, this one brings great joy to our hearts. Healing from a loss is a life-long process. It takes a lot of strength to do that in the public eye. We salute you, sis!

