The Bijou Star Files: You Can Play Squid Game For $

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series With $4.65 Million Cash Prize Coming to Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge will see contestants compete in games inspired by the show. While the stakes will indeed be high, they won’t be a matter of life and death. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS FIRES SECURITY TEAM After Wedding Day Chaos With Ex-Husband

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Britney Spears‘ security team … canning the squad who allowed her ex-husband to not only crash the wedding, but get inside her home. Read More

QUAVO HUNTING FOR OSCAR GOLDI’M TAKING JOHN TRAVOLTA’S ADVICE!!!GONNA ‘CASH OUT’ ON A MOVIE CAREER

Quavo may or may not be an ex-Migo … but he’s definitely focused on being a movie legend for the time being. Read More

MARK CURRY STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT HIGH GAS PRICES!!! Travel Less, Ride A Bike

Mark Curry is fed up with folks complaining about high gas prices … insisting that drivers should just fill up their tanks and get over it. Read More

‘FAKE KLAY THOMPSON’ BANNED FROM GSW ARENA FOR LIFE… After Impersonating Warriors Star

A Klay Thompson impersonator has been BANNED for life from Warriors home games … after he allegedly fooled arena personnel into believing he was the Golden State star, allowing him access to not just the building, but also the basketball court. Read More

New Alopecia Treatment Drug Approved By The FDA

The last few months has brought national attention to the hair loss condition known as alopecia and there is now some very good news from those who suffer from it. Read More

The Final Episode Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Air This Friday—Wendy Will Not Be Present For The Final Show

The end of an era in talk show history will be taking place this week. Read More

Family Sues Houston Hospital For Giving 4-Year-Old An “Unintentional Vasectomy” During Surgery

A Houston family is suing Texas Children’s Hospital after a 4-year-old child was given an “unintentional vasectomy” during a surgical procedure. Read More

Blac Chyna Owes Kardashian-Jenner Family More Than $390,000 In Litigation Costs After Lawsuit Loss

The Kardashian-Jenner legal team is keeping the pressure on Blac Chyna’s pockets! According to TMZ, the family’s attorneys filed new paperwork detailing how much Chyna cost them in court, and the debt adds up to $391,094. And this price tag doesn’t include the Kar-Jenner attorney fees. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On Current Season Of ‘P-Valley!’

After successfully conquering the world of music, Megan Thee Stallion has now set her sights on acting—and it’s all courtesy of the Starz hit series ‘P-Valley.’ Read More

Lawyers Argue Suge Knight Should Pay $81 Million To Family Of Man He Allegedly Killed In Car Crash

The lawyer representing the widow and daughters of Terry Carter, the man Suge Knight allegedly struck down with a car in 2015, is trying to hit the Death Row founder in his pockets. Read More

Woman With Rapper Trouble During His Death Says She Plans To Tell Her Story After “All The False Narratives”

When news broke of Trouble’s passing, many wanted the whole story. And then an arrest warrant provided the missing context. After a sleepover night with a female friend, a break-in by a disgruntled ex-boyfriend, and a single gunshot, the Atlanta rapper lost his life. Now, a woman who claims to be the Ms. Williams in the police report, says she plans to tell her story. Read More

Study: Parabens Found In Hair Products For Black Women Increase Growth Of Breast Cancer Cells

While it’s no secret that harmful chemicals found in relaxers contribute to breast cancer in Black women, a new study suggests that parabens can help fuel cancer cells faster in Black women when compared to their white counterparts. Read More

Amazon To Launch Drone Delivery Service In California

After ordering goods online, consumers expect to receive them at lightning speed. With new Amazon technology, it is seemingly a possibility with their new drone package delivery service. Read More

Florida Police Searching for 2 Men Who Allegedly Stole More Than 1,000 Gallons of Gas

Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing nearly 1,100 gallons of fuel from a gas station in Florida. Read More

Airbnb Says Police Found No Hidden Cameras After Investigating Home in Philadelphia Renter’s Viral Post [Photos + Video]

A woman who rented an Airbnb in Philadelphia took to Twitter earlier this week to share that she allegedly found multiple hidden cameras in the property where she was staying — but according to police, things may not be as she claims. Read More

Tyler Perry Says Will Smith ‘Devastated’ After Oscars Ban, Calls Slap ‘Wrong in No Uncertain Terms’

During a sit down with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Tyler Perry provided insight into Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Read More

Autopsy Report After Teen’s Death on Ride at Florida Amusement Park Reveals He Was 97 Lbs. Over the Weight Limit

The 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction, according to an autopsy report Read More

Lizzo Changes “Grrrls” After Being Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric: ‘I Understand the Power Words Can Have’

Lizzo announced Monday that she has changed the lyrics to her track “Grrrls” after being made aware of her latest single containing a derogatory word for the disabled community. Read More

Experts Warn of Olive Oil Shortage Due to Bacteria, Covid-19, and The Ukraine War

According to experts, the olive oil industry has been plagued by continuous challenges for the better part of a decade, and the situation is becoming progressively dire. Read More

Texas Man Googled Ways To Get Away With Murder After Woman Disappears

A Texas man allegedly looked up tactics to get away with murdering someone after a woman went missing. Read More

Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked to Organic Strawberries Leaves 13 Hospitalized

There has been another report of hepatitis A infections linked to organic strawberries across various states. Read More

Say What Now? Underage Rape Victim Ordered to Pay Her Abuser Child Support + Judge Grants Abuser Full Custody [Video]

A Louisiana judge despicably awarded full custody of a woman’s child to her abuser AND forced her to pay child support. Read More

Cardi B Admits She Still Calculates How Much She Would’ve Made Stripping Each Time She Goes To The Club [Photo]

One thing Cardi doesn’t play around with, is her coins.Read More

Charlie Sheen Blames Denise Richards After Daughter Joins OnlyFans: “She’s Living With Her Mother”

Charlie Sheen isn’t happy that his daughter is now on OnlyFans. Read More

Mary J. Blige Announces Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige has announced her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, her first headlining tour in five years. Read More

NFL’er Deshaun Watson Maintains Innocence Amid Over Two Dozen Women Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault: One Thing I Do Regret Is The Impact That It’s Triggered On So Many People, It’s Tough To Have To Deal With

Deshaun Watson is still holding on to his innocence! Read More

Serena Williams Will Return To Tennis With Grand Slam Wild Card Invitation, Following A Year Off Due To Injury

Tennis star Serena Williams is headed to Wimbledon! Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Omarion Verzuz Mario Battle In The Works!

Singer-songwriter Omarion is ready to step into the Verzuz battle ring, with another hit R&B singer. Read More

Blue Ivy Hilariously Embarrassed By Jay-Z’s Public Display Of Affection During NBA Finals [VIDEO]

Blue Ivy Carter has grown up right before our eyes! Read More

Web surfers divided as Internet Explorer finally says goodbye

The 27-year-old browser still has some adoring fans, but not everyone was sad to see it go. Read More

