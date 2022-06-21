This weekend it’s a lot to celebrate. Birthdays, Juneteenth, and please don’t forget Father’s Day. Make sure you celebrate the father, uncle, mentor, and/or male figure who has been a major figure in your life. For some that include our favorite TV Dads. From Uncle Phil to James Evans. George Jefferson and yes, Heathcliff Huxtable, the Black father has held us down.

For the daddy’s special day, take our quiz below and see if you can guess these TV dads. Some of which should be easy while others are new pops who have held the fathers down for this generation of TV watchers. Happy Father’s Day Fellas!

The Latest:

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Deshaun Watson Settles With 20 of 24 Sexual Assault and Misconduct Accusers

Beyoncé Gets Her “Oontz Oontz” On With New Single, “Break My Soul”

Man Pleads Guilty in Fetty Wap Drug Case, Faces 10 Years to Life

Juan Winans Serenades His Daughter For Father’s Day With New Song “Always”

California May Soon Be The First State To Offer Black People Reparations

Entrepreneur Brings Yung Joc, Lyfe Jennings, & More Together For Concert To Help Houston Seniors Beat The Heat

Beyoncé Is Back! Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Off Upcoming Album

Gospel Singer Naomi Raine Talks Mental Health, Fashion, And Her Latest Single, ‘Not Ready’

Name That Black TV Dad Quiz?

Jerrod Carmichael Checks Dave Chappelle Over Trans Jokes: “Who The F*ck Are You?”

Name That Black TV Dad Quiz? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com