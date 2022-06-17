The Bijou Star Files: Man Kills Co-Worker Because She Shot Him Down

CLOSE

Girl, 17, Killed In Walgreens Break Room After Reporting Co-Worker’s Advances To Manager

A 17-year-old girl in Colorado Springs tragically died in her workplace after a suspected confrontation with her Walgreens co-worker. Read More

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. Read More

NIPSEY HUSSLE MURDER TRIALTIGHT-LIPPED TESTIMONY FROM OTHER VICTIM

Nipsey Hussle‘s murder trial continued with testimony from another man who was allegedly shot by Eric Holder the day Nipsey was killed — though he remained pretty tight-lipped on the stand. Read More

DRAKE SURPRISE!!! New Album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Drops Tonight

Drake‘s got the music world buzzing again — this time announcing a surprise album is on the way — and it drops in just a few hours!!! Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN DIDN’T DAMAGE MARILYN DRESS… Says Ripley’s Museum

Kim Kardashian caused quite the stir when she donned Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala … but she did NOT cause any damage to the gown. Read More

BEN CRUMP NO DOUBT, BLACK FOLKS ‘WILL WIN WAR FOR EQUALITY’ Talks New Netflix Doc ‘Civil’

Ben Crump says Black people in America have overcome the most dire of circumstances, and he has no doubt the community will continue to progress in the future … no matter how concerning things appear today. Read More

TOLEDO BASKETBALL PLAYER HELPS SAVE REF’S LIFE WITH CPR… After Man Collapsed Mid-Game

We spoke to Myles Copeland, the basketball player who heroically saved the refs life, about everything from what was going through his mind, to the current health status of John Sculli. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ‘YOU REALLY F***** UP YOUR LIFE’ …After Tristan Cheats Again

Khloe Kardashian has clearly had enough of Tristan Thompson and his cheating ways, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her reaction after she’d learned he got another woman pregnant. Read More

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion Lawsuit For Allegedly Being Part Of Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk has a lot on his plate these days due to juggling multiple companies and his impending multi-billion-dollar takeover of Twitter—but he might want to make room for a little more because he’s just been hit with a major legal issue. Read More

(Update) Apple Watts’ Sister Says She’s Alert & Talking As She Regains Her Strength After Her Car Accident With A Diesel Truck

Back in March, former “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star Apple Watts was involved in a car accident with a diesel truck, which unfortunately left her with a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm. Apple’s sister Domonique provided us with an update on her condition, and let us know that her sister is getting stronger by the day. Read More

Mariah Carey, The Neptunes And The Isley Brothers Among Honorees Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers are among artists being honored for their well-respected pen game and officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Read More

Abbott Halts Production On Baby Formula Due To Flooding At Michigan Plant

Just two weeks after manufacturing resumed amid a months-long formula shortage, production of EleCare formula has stopped at Abbott, one of the nation’s largest baby formula producers, due to flooding. Read More

Students Accidentally Served Floor Sealant Instead Of Milk At School

Students and a teacher were served floor sealant instead of milk at an Alaska school. Read More

Beauty Giant Revlon Formally Files For Bankruptcy

The rising impact of the current financial crisis across the country has now claimed another victim, as 90-year-old beauty brand Revlon just shed light on its severe financial issues. In new court documents, it was confirmed that Revlon has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing an overwhelming debt and surging costs. Read More

Alleged YSL Co-Founder Denied Bond, Defense Attorney Argues ‘Whole Case’ Is About Young Thug

An alleged co-founder of the YSL collective who previously turned himself in after being named in a widely criticized indictment was denied bond this week. Read More

Beyoncé Fans Celebrate Announcement of New ‘Renaissance’ Project

By now, you’ve surely heard the news: Beyoncé has a new 16-song project titled Renaissance on the way. Read More

Woman Arrested and Charged With Felony After Allegedly Spitting on Corpse in Texas Funeral Home

A Texas woman was hit with a felony charge after she allegedly spat on a corpse during a funeral viewing. Read More

Louisiana Judge Grants Accused Rapist Custody of Child and Orders Rape Victim to Pay Child Support

Reports say a Louisiana judge gave an accused rapist custody of the child conceived from his 2005 attack and ordered the underage victim to pay child support. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Growing Up in Foster Care, Says She Thought She “Was Going To Die There”

Tiffany Haddish reflected on her time in the foster care system as a child. Haddish recently spoke in a keynote conversation for the Variety Changemakers Summit. Read More

Heartbreaking, Missing Massachusetts Toddler Found Dead In Pond A Day After Disappearance

Missing Harry Kkonde’s body has been found in a Massachusetts pond the day after he vanished from his babysitter’s house, officials say. Read More

26-Year-Old NFL Player Khari Willis Abruptly Retires to Pursue Career in Ministry: ‘Humbled’ [Photos]

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis was going into his fourth season in the NFL until he decided to answer to a higher calling. Read More

Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Set to Launch in September With ‘Ellen’ Producing Team

Jennifer Hudson is adding “talk show host” to her EGOT-winning resumé this fall and she has some experienced pros helping her out. Read More

Nas Unveils A New Trailer For His Showtime Docuseries, ‘Supreme Team’ [Video]

Nas is hopping behind the camera to co-direct Showtime’s upcoming Supreme Team documentary. Read More

Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant ‘Hart House’ This Summer

Looks like Kevin Hart is working hard to fulfill his billionaire aspirations! Read More

Former ‘Fresh Prince’ Actress Janet Hubert To Star In First Series After 32 Years

Looks like film and television actress Janet Hubert is making a comeback! Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Says “My Yardstick Of Success Is My Happiness,” As He Speaks On His Honorary Oscar & Not Having Received One For His Acting Performances

Despite never being awarded an Academy Award, widely known actor Samuel L. Jackson is seemingly happy with the way his career turned out. Read More

Tamar Braxton Says ‘It Will Happen & I Welcome It’ While Sharing She’s Reconciled W/ All Her Ex-Co Hosts From ‘The Real’ Except Loni Love

Tamar Braxton seems to be in a happier place in her life despite being fired off of talk show, “The Real.” Read More

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals She’s Never Had An Orgasm During Intercourse: It Only Reflects On Me

Cheryl Burke is getting candid about her sex life. Read More

