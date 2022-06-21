California May Soon Be The First State To Offer Black People Reparations

CLOSE

On the eve of Juneteenth weekend, Black people across America are preparing for the now-paid holiday to celebrate all that our ancestors have both accomplished and sacrificed to get us where we are today. Although much work still needs to be done, there’s no denying the progression African Americans have made since the days of being enslaved.

The fight for reparations as payment for slavery is one that goes back for generations and continues to this day. However, that dream may soon become a reality in California if the state’s Reparations Task Force has its way.

A 500-page report created by and made public by the Task Force earlier this month (seen above) details the impact of slavery and its lasting imprint on California. It was officially recognized during a recent Juneteenth event at the state’s capital, setting forth a plan of action that could very well see Black people with traceable roots to ancestors that were enslaved receiving some form of grievance payment.

More on the fight aheads for reparations in California below, via USA Today:

“Halfway through its two-year term, the California panel will collect more public comments via listening sessions and surveys, including a statewide random sample outreach, as it gets down to the challenge of deciding on a workable reparations program to recommend to the Legislature and governor.

It already made a difficult choice, voting 5-4 earlier this year to limit reparations benefits to descendants of people who were enslaved or free in the United States during the 1800s. Critics of the narrower approach say it puts the onus on individuals to prove lineage, often a difficult task, and excludes other Black people who experience discrimination today.

Task force members interviewed said the price of a state reparations program remains to be determined, although Bradford estimated it would cost less than 1% of California’s budget, which is slightly more than $300 billion in the plan being considered for the upcoming fiscal year. The state has a nearly $100 billion surplus, with half available for discretionary use.”

While making Black people prove their lineage in order to receive payment under those ramifications does have the potential to make things tedious, the idea alone being set in motion is one that we can definitely get behind. Got to start somewhere, right?

Let us know your thoughts when it comes to reparations: pipe dream or a plan worth fighting for?

