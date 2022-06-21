Entrepreneur Brings Yung Joc, Lyfe Jennings, & More Together For Concert To Help Houston Seniors Beat The Heat

CLOSE

The entire country is experiencing a heat wave and Yung Joc and event organizer Delan Carter are helping senior citizens in Houston, Texas to beat the heat.

The R&B Summerfest in Houston will feature Lyfe Jennings, Case, 702, Inayah, and more hosted by Yung Joc and comedian Rude Jude on Saturday, June 25. The concert hopes to gain resources and will use proceeds to give back to the elderly in the community and give them access to air conditioning during the Texas summer. Yung Joc shares that he’s excited to host the show to push the cause of making sure the community is getting the proper support they need during the heatwave.

“I’m going to make sure that people are entertained, we’re probably going to pull people on stage, probably have some giveaways, and probably some surprise guests,” said the host. “Just know that they are in store for a wonderful evening of entertainment and a good cause.”

According to the release, people can nominate someone who needs air conditioning by sending in three to five sentences on who needs the air conditioner and why they need it. Send nominee in an email to mmrbsummerfest@gmail.com.

More details:

Date: Sat, Jun 25

Location: Humble Civic Center | 8233 Will Clayton Parkway | Humble, TX 77338

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Get your tickets here.

