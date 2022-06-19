CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her body-ody-ody in a teeny tiny bikini while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain and she looks absolutely amazing!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off an array of different swim suit looks, each one even sexier than the last, while rocking a belly chain and minimal jewelry. She shared the series of photos in an Instagram carousel and even showed off her natural curls as she rocked them in a half up, half down hairstyle while showing off her glowing skin.

“Too blessed to be stressed ,” she captioned the IG photo set. Check out the luxury vacation pictures below.

Meg’s millions of Instagram followers went crazy over the sexy flicks and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Goodness gracious bless his name,” one follower wrote while another commented and said, “You’re truly the love of my life.”

Whew, we just love these vacation photos of Megan!

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks All Black Mugler In ‘Plan B’ Video Preview

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing In Ibiza was originally published on hellobeautiful.com