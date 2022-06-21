CLOSE

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Supa Dave called it! The Golden State Warriors are the 2021-22 NBA World Champs. What led to the Warriors’ victory over the Boston Celtics? With 4 titles in 8 years, do the Warriors have a dynasty on their hands? Is Steph Curry’s Legacy secure with a top ten of all time? For the “Quarter Pounder Breakdown”, the homies break down the NBA Draft.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreke Hill says his new QB, Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than his former QB and MVP, Pat Mahomes. Tom Hanks did what he had to do to protect his wife and more.

This week’s “I Hate The Homies” Podcast is brought to you by our friends at McDonald’s, featuring their hot and juicy Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Made when you order and worth pulling up for.

Real burger experts know exactly what they’re getting when they pull up to the McDonald’s drive-thru: a Double QPC.

Get a drip that’s as fire as your drip when you order a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese at McDonald’s. Oh, and get a free medium fry and drink when get your Double QPC in the McDonald’s app. Extra napkins on us.

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

‘Is Steph Curry The GOAT?’ | I Hate The Homies Episode 5 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com