The Bijou Star Files: Mario Thinks Omarion Needs B2K For Verzuz

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

Omarion And Mario Scheduled For Hit-For-Hit Music Battle Along With Guests Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P & Sammie

The pandemic-born battle of the tunes known as Verzuz is still going! And the pastime-turned platform announced the next set of artists ready to go hit-for-hit. Read More

KLAY THOMPSON ACCIDENTALLY KNOCKS OVER WOMAN… At Championship Parade

The Warriors’ title celebration just had its first hiccup … Klay Thompson accidentally barreled into a woman — causing her to hit the ground hard. Read More

ELON MUSK DAUGHTER FILES TO CHANGE LAST NAME …No Longer Wants to ‘Be Related’ to Him

One of Elon Musk‘s children wants nothing to do with him, and has filed legal docs to drop his famous last name — in fact, she’s changing her full name, and legally declaring her gender identity. Read More

QATAR WORLD CUP SINGLE FANS BANNED FROM HAVING SEX Could Face 7 Yrs Behind Bars

The only action going down at the World Cup will be on the pitch … ’cause local authorities are reportedly enforcing a strict sex ban for single fans in Qatar this year. Read More

CHRIS BROWN ME BETTER THAN MICHAEL JACKSON??? That’s CAP, Ends Internet Debate!!!

Chris Brown wants no part of the Internet debate about whether he’s more talented than Michael Jackson — he’s shutting down the whole convo after an interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.” Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN LEAVES BIKE AT HOME For Stroll On The Beach

President Biden is back on his feet — and on top of softer terrain — just a couple days after wiping out on his bike in a clip that’s now gone viral. Read More

RAJON RONDO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE DISMISSED

The emergency protection order that was filed against Rajon Rondo last month after he was accused of pulling a gun on the mother of his kids has been dismissed, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Read More

JUNETEENTH LIZZO & MARIAH’S PERSONAL CELEBRATIONS …Celebs Commemorate Holiday

It’s only Juneteenth’s second year as a national holiday, but it’s been official with Lizzo for much longer than that, and — like many other celebs — she’s going big to celebrate. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOCKS STUDENTS By Turning Down Naming Honor

Chappelle is shifting gears … at tonight’s naming ceremony, he announced he is not placing his name on the Duke Ellington High School theater. Instead, Chappelle decided it will be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. While addressing the crowd, Chappelle mentioned the backlash from students about his special “The Closer” sincerely hurt him. Read More

POPE FRANCIS VATICAN BUZZ RESIGNATION MAY BE LOOMING

Pope Francis may be hanging it up soon — stepping down as the leader of the Catholic Church — at least that’s the buzz in and around the Vatican. Read More

LIA THOMAS SCANDAL FINA BANS TRANS WOMEN ATHLETES …Who Are Past Puberty Age

Lia Thomas‘ participation in women’s swimming has reached a breaking point — because the world’s governing body for the sport has weighed in … and their ruling is against her. Read More

NICK CANNON Gets Father’s Day Shout-Out FROM THREE OF HIS BABY MAMAS

Brittany Bell has shouted out Nick after all … albeit in a joke-y/trolling way. Here’s her post. Read More

CARDI B SURPRISES OFFSET, BREAKFAST IN BED… Happy Father’s Day!!!

Offset got the royal treatment on Father’s Day — ’cause Cardi B and his kids were all over him as soon as he woke up … with a morning buffet that would make IHOP blush. Read More

KHLOE, TRISTAN AND TRUE Let’s Not Talk About That Show …BREAK BREAD WITH FAMILY

Khloe Kardashian has hard feelings for Tristan Thompson, at least when it comes to romance, but she’s clearly not letting that stand in the way of co-parenting their child. Read More

ROE VS. WADE Protests At Amy Coney Barrett’s Home BLOOD AND DOLLS SYMBOLS OF WHAT’S TO COME

As the decision over the fate of Roe vs. Wade looms, pro-choice activists descended on the home of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett Saturday … dressed in blood-soaked clothing and holding dolls. Read More

MIKE TYSON FLYING COMMERCIAL AGAIN… No Worries About Future Altercations!!!

Despite getting into a physical altercation with an overzealous fan on a plane in April … Mike Tyson is still flying commercial — Read More

KIM K & KANYE ATTEND NORTH’S BASKETBALL GAME… No Pete In Sight

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be on much better terms than some might think — especially amid Pete Davidson‘s continued integration — because the exes reunited again. Read More

BILL COSBY CIVIL TRIAL JURORS MUST RESTART DELIBERATIONS Nearly Reached Verdict!!!

Bill Cosby was minutes away from hearing his fate in a civil trial that’s been ongoing for a couple weeks now — but he got a reprieve … apparently because of budget cuts. Read More

QUAVO YOUR #1 CUSTOMER HAS ARRIVED!!! Barbershop Patron Booted

What Quavo wants, Quavo gets — and in this case, that would be a haircut … no matter who’s in line in front of him. Read More

BILL CLINTON YEP, I SENT OFFICIALS TO AREA 51 IN SEARCH OF ALIENS

Former President Bill Clinton made a pretty stunning and important revelation … he said during his time in office he sent federal agents to Area 51 in Nevada to find if aliens were among us. Read More

Mariah Carey Says She Constantly Has To “Remind People” That She’s A Songwriter During Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Mariah Carey was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, and during her induction speech, she reminded some folks about her resume! Read More

Drake Has The Internet Going Nuts After Dropping New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Today might as well be crowned “Drake Day,” as the rapper has the Internet in an absolute chokehold following the unexpected release of his brand new album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind.’ Read More

Report: Multiple Officers Were Inside Robb Elementary With Rifles But Took 58 Minutes To Enter Classroom

According to a report, multiple officers were inside of Robb Elementary School during the May 24th shooting with rifles and one shield, but they didn’t enter the Uvalde, TX classroom for almost an hour. Read More

Florida Driver Held at Gunpoint Alerted Police by Speeding

A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Read More

T.I. Rips VH1 Year After Network Suspended Production on ‘Family Hustle’ Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

It has been over a year since VH1 suspended production on Season 4 of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle in wake of numerous sexual abuse allegations against the couple, but T.I. still feels some type of way about the network’s decision. Read More

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West for ‘Being the Best Dad to Our Babies’ on Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to wish a Happy Father’s Day to Kanye West and thank him for “being the best dad to our babies and loving them to way you do!” Read More

Two Actors From Forthcoming Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Killed in Car Crash Near Filming Location

Tragedy has struck the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One. Read More

Laurence Fishburne Is Open To Finding That Lucky Lady At The Age Of 60

“Matrix” actor Laurence Fishburne is single and ready to mingle several years after his divorce. Read More

An Art Teacher Has Been Fired After Allowing 15-Year-Old Students To Pose Partially Naked For A Project

An art teacher has been fired for allowing her students to take inappropriate photos for an art project. Read More

Sealed VHS Of ‘Back To The Future’ Sets Auction Record After Selling For $75,000

Back to the Future is an iconic movie, but is it $75,000 for a VHS copy iconic? One New-York based collector thought so, purchasing a sealed, near-mint condition copy of the film at an auction. Read More

Purple Chair, Wigs and Other Memorabilia From The Wendy Williams Show Are Reportedly Being Tossed Out

Memorabilia from the Wendy Williams show are reportedly being tossed out. The iconic daytime talk show came to an end on Friday, and it’s been reported that some of the keepsake props will be discarded. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Childhood and “Super Complicated” Mother, Says Mother Used To “Beat The Sh*t” Out Of Her Growing Up

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her upbringing in her latest documentary, “Halftime.” Lopez shares some things about her childhood and her strained relationship with her mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez. Read More

Colombia Elects Its First Black Vice President

As the country’s first-ever left-wing leader – with a running mate, Francia Márquez, who will become the first black vice-president. Read More

Ari Lennox Will No Longer Do Shows That Require Her to Fly

Fans outside the United States may have to wait a while or book a flight to see “Pressure” singer Ari Lennox. Over the weekend (June 19), the 31-year-old artist posted an announcement on her Instagram stories sharing that she would no longer be doing shows that require her to travel by plane due to an extreme fear of flying. Read More

Ga. Man Allegedly Had Girlfriend Lure His Ex into a ‘Fight’ So That He Could Ambush and Kill Her

A Georgia mother is dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly lured her to an apartment complex to meet up with his current girlfriend where she was ambushed and killed. Read More

Tamar Braxton Reveals She’s In A Good Place W/ Her Ex-Fiancé Following Their Rough Breakup & Shares Her Son Now Has Two Dads

Tamar Braxton is giving the credit where it’s due, regardless of her past. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Finally Removes Lori Harvey From His Instagram & Is Spotted At A Nightclub For The First Time Since The Breakup

Michael B. Jordan appears to be ready to move onto the acceptance stage of a breakup. Read More

Cassie’s Husband Seemingly Questions Diddy’s Sexuality After Music Mogul Mentions His Wife In New Single ‘Gotta Move On’

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, recently threw a lot of shade at Diddy. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com