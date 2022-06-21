CLOSE

Gabrielle Union’s continuous fashion flex is a mood. The actress, author, and haircare guru is making stylish rounds in Milan, Italy, alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade.

Union struck a pose this weekend, clad in an Andrea Adamo FW22 look styled by Thomas Christos. The actress paired her dark olive pants and black top with long braids that fell below her waistline. She completed the look with a small Prada purse.

The actress attended Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show on June 19, 2022. Dressed in full looks by the brand, the dynamic duo showed us why they’ve become our stylish couple goals.

Just when you thought the Wades were done giving looks, the two struck a pose in another chic Prada ensemble. Gabrielle was all smiles in a white bralette, khaki skirt, and black jacket, while her husband wore black pants, a white shirt, and white Prada sneakers.

A couple that slays together, stays together, and judging from these two, they have a lifetime ahead of them. We can’t wait what other looks this stylish duo comes up with. What do you think? Are you interested in seeing more looks from Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade?

Gabrielle Union Serves The Ultimate Fashion Goals During Milan Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com