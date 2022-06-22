Pickup Truck Crashes into Daycare in Bedford Hts

CLOSE

Early morning commutes can be a dangerous thing.

In Bedford Heights, during the 7 AM hour, a pickup truck slammed into a daycare center on Aurora Rd. The story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Nobody was hurt in the multi-car wreck. Police are still investigating.

VIA | FOX 8

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Bedford Heights police department is investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a daycare.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at Komfort Kids Zone Childcare Center on Aurora Rd.

Marsha Triplett works at the daycare and was arriving as it happened.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest: