This story was originally reported by WOIO.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland police has announced an OVI checkpoint for Thursday, June 23. According to her, the checkpoint will be held near the corner of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue, from 7-11 pm.

Despite what some may assume, OVI checkpoints (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) are completely legal. An OVI infraction is also not much different than a DUI (Driving Under the Influence).

Here are some things you should know if you’re in the area of this, or any other, OVI checkpoint.

According to Ohio Crime Law, drivers have the legal right to refuse roadside sobriety tests. However, if an officer asks you to step out of your vehicle then you must comply.

It’s also encouraged that drivers don’t volunteer unnecessary information. Officers will ask you basic details, of course, such as your name and address. But that doesn’t mean that you have to incriminate yourself by saying something like “I just left the bar”. Those admissions will almost certainly result in the officer having probable cause to further investigate.

As always, the easiest way to not get in trouble for driving impaired – is by not driving impaired in the first place!

Cleveland Police Announce OVI Checkpoint on East Side, Here’s Where It Will Be was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com