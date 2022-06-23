Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

CLOSE

Malika Andrews’ name is quickly becoming a fixture in the world of sports.

The young television personality will host the 2022 NBA Draft, making her the first woman in history to host the event. She will be replacing Rece Davis, who hosted the broadcast for the last 10 years. She also hosted the NBA Draft lottery in May of this year.

Andrews will be making her NBA Draft hosting debut on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal civil rights law which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government. The law had a profound impact on women’s college sports, most specifically women’s basketball. Although Andrews doesn’t play the sport, her impact on young women who love the game is truly inspiring.

The NBA Draft will air tonight on ESPN. Andrews will be joined on the telecast by Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins, Bobby Marks, Adrian Wojnarowski, and Mike Schmitz.

But who is Malika Andrews and why is everyone so excited about her meteoric rise to fame?

Before her popular day-time show NBA Today, the 26-year-old journalist built her chops for covering sports news as an online writer and sideline reporter with ESPN. Andrews spent the majority of the 2018-2019 season severing as a reporter covering the scoop on the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Oakland, California native also worked at the Chicago Tribune as a reporter shortly before she joined ESPN that year.

In July 2021, the burgeoning newscaster received a life-changing opportunity to become the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals. The big move came after the network replaced longtime reporter Rachel Nichols from her coveted post following a scathing interview that the New York Times had published. Nichols was given the boot after she accidentally uploaded a private phone conversation she had to ESPN servers in which she suggested that Maria Taylor had only been selected for NBA coverage because the network was “feeling pressure about [their] crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Fast forward and now Andrews will replace Nichols’ popular weekday show “The Jump” with her very own. “NBA Today” kicked off on Oct. 18 and will feature a regular ongoing panel of heavy sports analysts including former NBA players Vince Carter and Kendrick Perkins as well as current WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike and writer Zach Lowe. It’s a huge deal for a young Black NBA correspondent like Andrews as the rising star attempts to turn a new leaf with the station following Nichols’ drama.

