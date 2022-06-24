CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her intense fitness routine and show us how she keeps her arm, abs and legs so tight!

Taking to the platform, the actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself working out in the gym as she hit a series of push ups, arm curls, leg thrusts, crunches, squats, dead lifts and more. She even hit the treadmill for a quick run before the video was all over, showing us how she gets her full body workout in.

‘Drop the fitness routine? Say less ,” she captioned the intense workout video. “These were the workouts leading up to Milan. I train with @greggyhustle @quinnfischman @heartandhustlegym in LA and we collaborated with @fitonapp so y’all can see our full workouts and train with us for FREEEEEEEEE! Check us out. Meanwhile @beyonce got me in a chokehold . PS My weight fluctuates due to my peri menopause and my hormones etc so it was suggested I give up gluten, dairy, alcohol and caffeine to help regulate my hormones and lessen the memory fog, moodiness, insomnia, hair loss, bloating and all the other fun side effects. I stuck to the no gluten and dairy cuz I’m ya know, human. I reserve the right to fluxate ’

Check it out below.

Now that’s a workout! Beauties, will you try Gabrielle’s workout routine this summer?

Gabrielle Union Drops Her Fitness And Health Routine On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com