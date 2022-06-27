The Bijou Star Files: Rep. Mary Miller Thanks Trump For ‘White Life’

CLOSE

Representative Mary Miller Faces Backlash After Thanking Donald Trump For “The Historic Victory For White Life” Following The Overturn Of Roe v. Wade

During her speech, Rep Miller said the decision was a “victory for white life.” She said, “I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.” Read More

Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat’ law now in effect after federal court lifts injunction

A ban on most abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat became the law in Ohio on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Read More

‘Let us respect each other’: Gov. Mike DeWine holds statewide address after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

DeWine called on Ohioans to have a peaceful, respectful debate about abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision. Read More

BEN AFFLECK 10-YEAR-OLD SON BACKS LAMBO INTO CAR …Oops, Sorry Dad!!!

Ben Affleck‘s 10-year-old just got into a little mischief … by jumping into the driver’s seat of a VERY expensive Lamborghini, and with the engine running he put it in reverse and it made contact with another car. Read More

SHYNE MAKIN’ A COMEBACK AT THE BET AWARDS!!!… Honoring Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Rapper Shyne is jumping back into the music scene in a big way … Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT $5.5M BUGATTI IS OLD BUY Astroworld Attorney Wants Me To Look Bad!!!

A rep for Travis tells TMZ … “This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low. Read More

AOC PROTESTS SCOTUS OVERTURNING ROE Tells Crowd She Was Raped, Abortion Must Be An Option

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point … telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. Read More

MATT BARNES LAKERS COULD WIN ANOTHER TITLE… With Kyrie Irving

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won a ring together before, and it may not have been their last … ’cause Matt Barnes tells TMZ Sports the Lakers could be smelling champagne if Kyrie Irving joins L.A. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATE CLAIMS BRAZEN ROBBERY AFTER DEATH …Items Stolen From Home

Michael Jackson‘s estate claims a man engaged to one of his siblings used the chaos and sadness around MJ’s death to jack a bunch of property from the singer’s home. Read More

‘BLACK INK CREW’ CEASER EMANUEL ANIMAL SERVICES INVESTIGATES ABUSE VIDEO …Not Too Late to Charge

Now ex-“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel is being investigated by animal services and local law enforcement after the video of him allegedly abusing dogs picked up traction online. Read More

SHAQ DJs In Buffalo …DONATES $50K FROM APPEARANCE TO SHOOTING VICTIMS

Shaq‘s generosity knows no limits — the NBA legend is donating the $50,000 he was set to make from a DJ’ing gig in Buffalo to the family of one of the shooting victims. Read More

LIZZO & LIVE NATION $1M TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD …Response to Roe Overturn

Lizzo isn’t on board with SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade and opening the door for states to ban abortions … so, the “Grrls” rapper put her money — a lot of it — where her emotions are. Read More

BRIAN LAUNDRIE GABBY PETITO MURDER CONFESSION REVEALED …Claimed it Was Mercy Killing

Brian Laundrie‘s notebook confession to murdering Gabby Petito is now public for the first time … revealing his handwritten excuse for why he took her life. Read More

DELONTE WEST LANDS FLOORING GIG After Panhandling In Streets

Delonte West said he was looking for a job — and he found one. The ex-NBA star landed a flooring gig this week … after some amazing people heard about his tough situation and decided to help out. Read More

(Video) Summer Walker Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend LVRD Pharoh

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who is bumpin’ with baby number two! The R&B singer revealed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend LVRD Pharoh on Saturday. Read More

Chris Brown Is Down To Go Against Usher In A Hit-For-Hit Battle: “It Would Have To Make Sense For The Both Of Us”

Whether you hate it or love it, the musical celebration keeps bringing surprises, and it looks like Chris Brown may be the next artist to bless the platform! Read More

Yung Miami Claps Back At Commenter Who Called Her A “Clown” After Holding “Go Papi” Sign At BET Awards

We all know that Yung Miami and Diddy are both single but they go together “real bad,” and the City Girl was at the BET Awards to support her manzzzz. Read More

Raz-B & J-Boog Call Out Omarion Over Background Dancer Comment

Omarion’s recent comments about his group members being backup dancers struck a nerve, particularly with J Boog. Read More

Kanye West’s Surprise Appearance For Diddy, Mariah Carey Showing Up For Latto And Brandy & Jack Harlow Making Up Had The BET Awards LIT!

The 2022 BET Awards did not disappoint, as the biggest names in Black culture showed up to celebrate the past year in music, movies and Black excellence. However, the most notable parts of the night were the jaw-dropping top moments, proving that the BET Awards still knows how to get everyone talking! Read More

Former President Obama Speaks On Roe v. Wade

Former President Obama was among many who condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Read More

BET Awards 2022: Check Out the Complete List of Winners

The BET Awards is back this year honoring Black Excellence! Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted culture’s biggest night for the second year in a row. Read More

BET Awards 2022: Top Moments from Culture’s Biggest Night

The BET Award 2022 wrapped up Sunday night from Los Angeles and it was filled with show-stopping performances, jaw-dropping surprises and a star-studded tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Read More

Lakers Sign Shareef O’Neal And Scotty Pippen Jr. To Two-Way Contracts

Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. have both landed two-way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers. Read More

Bill Bellamy “Heartbroken” Family Feud Kept Him From Attending Father’s Memorial Service

Bill Bellamy revealed that a family feud caused him to miss his father’s “unauthorized” memorial service, which left him “heartbroken.” Read More

Bre Tiesi Speaks On How Baby Father Nick Cannon Splits His Time Between His Children and Their Unconventional Relationship

This is something many of us have been a little puzzled about. How does Nick Cannon manage his time when it comes to working his many jobs and being a father to his seven children? Read More

Boston Hospital Worker Accused Of Throwing Out Body Of Premature Baby With Soiled Linen, Mother Says They “Threw Her Out Like Trash”

The parents of a premature baby that died 12 days after birth have accused two nurses of throwing the infant’s body out with soiled linen. Read More

President Biden Signs Largest Gun Control Bill In Nearly 30 Years Following Deadly Mass Shootings, ‘Lives Will Be Saved’

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a gun control bill less than 24 hours after it was quickly passed through Congress. Read More

Pennsylvania Principal Arrested and Charged On 30 Felony Charges After Having a Sexual Relationship With a Student for 7 Years

The principal of a Pennsylvania High school was arrested and charged after having a 7-year sexual relationship with a male student. Read More

