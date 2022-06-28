The Bijou Star Files: After Technical Difficulty He Can Givēon & Take It

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Givēon Reacts to Viral Clips of His Vocals During 2022 BET Awards Performance

Following his performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, Givēon has reacted to viral videos that show him evidently facing technical issues and not quite landing all his notes. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS EX TRIED TO GET INTO HER BEDROOM …Security Guard Testifies

Britney Spears nearly came face-to-face with her ex-husband when he attempted to crash her wedding and got inside her home … so says one of her fired security guards. Read More

UFO HEARINGS NAVY SHIPS BEING SWARMED BY UFOS?!?Expert Says It’s Not Drones

UFO expert Jeremy Corbell says at least 100 craft from out of this world swarmed a fleet of Navy warships … pushing back against a Naval chief who told Congress it was just drones. Read More

HOUSTON TEXANS ‘ENABLED’ WATSON’S SEXUAL MISCONDUCT… New Lawsuit Claims

The Houston Texans have just been sued … by a woman alleging the team “enabled” Deshaun Watson‘s sexual misconduct against her and other female masseuses. Read More

DRAKE YOLO ESTATE SELLS FOR $12 MILLION

Drake can pop champagne, because he just unloaded the main residence of his YOLO estate. Read More

RUDY GIULIANI GROCERY ‘ASSAULT’ CAUGHT ON SECURITY CAM Suspect Charged With Misdemeanors

The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors – assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him “stumble forward.” Read More

USHER BADASS BIRTHDAY GIFT FOR L.A. REID …Sentimental Porsche 911!!!

Usher inserted a major key into his mentor-mogul L.A. Reid‘s 66th birthday party … in the form of a brand-spankin’ new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet! Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER APPEARS IN RUSSIAN COURT… Shackles On Wrists, Flanked By Guards

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Monday for an important hearing in her drug case … and while she looked to be in good shape, she was flanked by multiple security guards and had shackles on her wrists. Read More

KANYE WEST AT BET AWARDS YEAH, I’M DECLARING MYSELF DEAD …But I’m Here To Honor Diddy

Kanye West popped up for a rare appearance … this time at the 2022 BET Awards … to pay tribute to his favorite artist — Diddy. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ALL EYES ON ME AT BET AWARDS… Twitter Roasts Him

Jussie Smollett is back in the limelight just 3 months after getting released from prison … after attending the BET Awards and getting incredulous reactions online. Read More

DAILY HARVESTWHAT GALL YOU HAVE!!! Customer Sues After Organ Removal

Daily Harvest tells TMZ … “While we do not comment on pending or potential litigation, as soon as we received reports suggesting a possible link between the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and an adverse reaction, we immediately took action and launched a voluntary recall. Read More

VIC MENSA PLEADS GUILTY IN SHROOMS CASE …Gets 12 Months Probation

Vic Mensa‘s pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, but he won’t do any time behind bars after striking a deal with prosecutors … Read More

REPORT: KYRIE IRVING STAYING WITH NETS… Amid Trade Request Rumors

And just like that … Kyrie Irving is staying with the Brooklyn Nets. Read More

Lil Nas X Deletes A Twitter Post Slamming The BET Awards—“You Really Think BET Coincidentally Let Two Gay Black Men Perform?”

If you’ve been following along throughout the last few weeks, you know that Lil Nas X has been in an intense feud with BET due to not being nominated for any BET Awards this year—and even though the awards are officially over, his beef with the network continues. Read More

Music Executive Chaka Zulu Named As One Of Three Men Shot During Triple Shooting In Atlanta

A popular music executive was shot in a triple shooting in Atlanta on Sunday. Read More

Detroit Mom Charged With Murder Of 3-Year-Old Blind Son Found Stuffed In Freezer

Detroit police charged a mother with the death of her son this weekend. Azuradee France faces charges for felony murder, child abuse, first-degree torture, and concealing the death of an individual after police discovered the body of her toddler son in a basement freezer. Read More

Ceaser Emanuel’s Ex-Girlfriend Suzette Denies Leaking The Animal Abuse Video, Speaks On Alleged Abuse & More! ( Exclusive Details)

Ceaser Emanuel made some strong allegations against his ex-girlfriend Suzette regarding the leaked video of him abusing a dog. Suzette exclusively told TSR that she did not leak the footage and that she was the one who ended the relationship. Read More

Estate of Late Photographer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over 2Pac Photo

Billboard has learned the estate of late legendary hip-hop photographer Chi Modu filed a lawsuit Friday against Universal Music Group over its use of a photo of Tupac Shakur in a blog post. Read More

People React to Nutter Butter’s Dirty Joke in Latest Off-Brand Twitter Moment

Nutter Butter is the latest company to trend on social media after making a dirty joke in an attempt to promote its brand. Read More

Delta Air Lines Passenger Allegedly Groped Girl and Blamed it on Ambien

California man Brian Patrick Durning has been accused of groping a young girl and then a woman who came to her aid, and he says Ambien is to blame. Read More

Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Threats Against Prosecutors in R. Kelly Case

A man was arrested this weekend in Chicago and charged with making threats against prosecutors in the R. Kelly case. Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Had Gun in Mouth During Emotional Phone Call With Megan Fox

In a new documentary, Machine Gun Kelly details a phone call with Megan Fox during which he says he had a shotgun in his mouth. Read More

Supreme Court Rules Fired High School Football Coach Had Right to Pray After Games

The Supreme Court has ruled that a former Washington state high school football coach had the right to lead his team in prayer at the 50-yard line after games. Read More

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 3 of Her Children During House Fire

A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death during a house fire on Friday. Read More

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green for Blasting Him Over Admission He Prayed for a LeBron Injury

Kendrick Perkins has responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury. Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s Custom Tiffany & Co. Crown of Thorns Took 10 Months to Design and Features 8,000 Diamonds

Kendrick Lamar, whose headlining Glastonbury set included a powerful statement in support of women’s rights, wore a custom titanium and pavé diamond crown from Tiffany & Co. for the performance. Read More

Michigan Babysitter Accused Of Murdering Toddler, Mother Says ‘She Threw My Son into the Wall’

A babysitter in Michigan is now in police custody after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. Read More

Blasting Music in Your Car in Florida is Now a Punishable Offense

If cranking down the windows and blasting your favorite artist in the car is your favorite summertime activity, you might want to pick up a new hobby because the cops are cracking down on some new loud music laws. Read More

Method Man Says He’s Working on an Album With His Eldest Son Sha

While on stage during an event at Irving Plaza this past weekend, Method Man revealed that he would be producing an album alongside his eldest son Sha. Read More

Nene Leakes Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Being Dragged Into Her Boyfriend’s Legal Issues With His Estranged Wife

Nene Leakes isn’t here for her name being dragged into her boyfriend’s legal case. Read More

Prince Charles Says ‘Time Has Come’ To Confront The History Of Slavery

Prince Charles has reportedly called for the history of trafficking by slave traders of African people to be taught as widely as the Holocaust in Britain. Read More

Atlanta Subway Employee Shot Dead by Customer Over “Too Much Mayo”

A subway worker was shot dead in front of her son on Sunday after an argument with a customer “about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” the restaurant owner has told. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS OVER TV THING, PODCAST PLANNING NOW …Kardashians, Trumps Potential Guests

Wendy Williams is already putting television in her rearview, having decided podcasting is a better fit — but she’s already lining up big names to join her … Read More

VIRAL BURGER KING EMPLOYEE JOB OFFERS ACROSS COUNTRY ROLL IN …Leave BK, Work For Us!!!

The Burger King employee who hasn’t missed a day of work in more than 27 years could start a new career if he pleases … he’s getting flooded with job offers. Read More

JACOB LATIMORE LEBRON’S ‘HOUSE PARTY’ REBOOT WILL BE DELAYED

The reboot of the iconic 90s film, “House Party,” has lots of folks waiting with bated breath, but fans won’t get to watch it anytime soon … so says the star of the film, Jacob Latimore. Read More

NFL expected to push for ‘significant punishment’ against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson: 3News’ Jim Donovan on possible indefinite suspension

If he’s given an indefinite suspension, Donovan says Watson would basically be out of the league and allowed to apply for reinstatement after the season. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com