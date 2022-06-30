CLOSE

After 30 years of allegations and predatory behavior, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly found the R&B singer “guilty of racketeering charges in a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex.”

Since these stories have been a thing since the 90s, with the Pied Piper, in what’s trending, we’re asking, why did it take so long to take Robert down.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: If R. Kelly Been A Creep, Why Did It Take 30 Years To Get Justice? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com