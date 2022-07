X to the Z claims Viacom gave him the shaft by cutting his “image and likeness” from the show in order to get around paying him royalties over the years since the show was in production.

He says episodes cut for DVDs and streaming were also re-edited to remove his music, and DVD covers removed his image and likeness.

Xzibit is ready to bury the hatchet with MTV parent company Viacom over his “Pimp My Ride” legacy — but says they first need to acknowledge he got screwed in the first place.