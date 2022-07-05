CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is today, July 5.
Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.
Prospective voters can register online. To do so, they will need to provide:
- Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
- Name
- Birth date
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security Number
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today
- Fans Are Furious Because The Wendy Williams Show’s YouTube Channel Has Been Deleted
- Jemele Hill Opens Up About Getting An Abortion When She Was 26
- The Bijou Star Files: 60 Shots, Mass Shootings & Mental Health
- ‘The Wood’ Will Be Rebooted As A Showtime Comedy Series
- Illinois Mass Shooting During July 4th Parade Leaves 6 Dead
- Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew
- Two Philly Officers Shot During 4th of July Celebration
- Macy Gray Say’s Changing Your Parts, Doesn’t Make You A Woman
- Brittney Griner Writes POTUS, She Fears She Will Never Get Out
Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com