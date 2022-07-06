The Bijou Star Files: Senator Goes Viral Twerking For Votes

CLOSE

Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack Responds Following Intense Backlash Of Her Twerking In A Bikini To Encourage Voting

Social media has been in an uproar regarding Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack, who recently posted a risqué TikTok video. In an effort to secure votes, Read More

CARLOS SANTANA COLLAPSES DURING CONCERT

A scary moment for Carlos Santana and his fans, as the legendary musician collapsed onstage during one of his concerts. Read More

HIGHLAND PARK MASS SHOOTING BOTH PARENTS OF 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD KILLED DURING ATTACK

A 2-year-old child was left to fend for himself after both of his parents were killed during Monday’s mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Illinois. Read More

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTER DRESSED IN WOMEN’S CLOTHING DURING ATTACK …Police Say

Robert Crimo has been charged with 7 counts of murder by prosecutors, in connection with the deaths of seven people at the Highland Park July 4th parade. Read More

HIGHLAND PARK MASSACRE ROBERT CRIMO POSTED VIOLENT IMAGES FOR YEARS …Attended Multiple Trump Rallies

Robert Crimo III, the person of interest in the 4th of July Highland Park massacre, joked about school shootings online and even drew a sketch of him getting shot and killed by cops with a gun by his side. Read More

R. KELLY NO MORE SUICIDE WATCH …AFTER LAWSUIT VICTORY

R Kelly just won a mini legal battle against the feds, who just did an about-face and took the disgraced singer off suicide after he filed a lawsuit against the prison, TMZ has learned. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT STOPS CONCERT AND ORDERS FANS TO STOP DANGLING FROM TRUSS

Travis Scott stopped his show Monday night because several fans put themselves in danger … and it’s impossible not to think about the tragedy at Astroworld when looking at the video. Read More

Boo’d Up? Ella Mai And Jason Tatum Spark Relationship Rumors After Attending July 4th Party Together

Singer Ella Mai was a trending topic on social media over the weekend after photos of her seemingly on a date with an NBA star surfaced. Dating chatter sparked after the “Boo’d Up” singer and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum appeared to attend a party together thrown by the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin. Read More

Cardi B Speaks Out About The Backlash After Rolling Stone Ranked Her Debut Album The 16th Greatest Hip-Hip Album Of All Time

“I say what I want. I ain’t never been timid.” Cardi B is clapping back and sharing her opinion on the backlash she received after landing in the top 20 for Rolling Stone’s list of hip-hop’s 200 greatest albums. Read More

Macy Gray Says She Has “Nothing But Love” For The LGBTQ+ Community

Macy Gray has broken her silence and released a statement following the backlash she received for comments she made that had her labeled as a terf. Read More

Rihanna Is Now The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire In America

By now we all know that Rihanna gets to the bag by any means necessary, and it looks like her multiple business ventures have now made her the youngest self-made billionaire in America Read More

Ray J Shows Off New Leg Tattoo of His Sister Brandy’s Face

Ray J has never shied away from professing his love for his older sister Brandy. Read More

Video Shows Fetty Wap Slapping Fan After Being Splashed With Water

As Fetty Wap’s federal drug case looms, the “Trap Queen” rapper was caught on video slapping a fan who splashed him with water during a recent meet and greet. Read More

Chris Brown on Lack of Attention Given to New Album: ‘Seems Like Y’all Only Invest in the Negative Stories’

Chris Brown has publicly shared criticism over the attention being given to his latest album, while simultaneously announcing the release date for its deluxe edition. Read More

Adele Opens Up About Wanting More Kids With Rich Paul: “I Definitely Would Like a Couple More Kids”

Adele, 34, spoke candidly about her desire to have more children Read More

Cum Here; Lonely Las Vegas Travelers May Now Have Virtual Reality Porn Headsets Delivered To Their Hotel Rooms

Thanks to a virtual reality porn company, Las Vegas visitors can now get their rocks off without leaving the comfort and lubricant of their hotel rooms. Read More

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Letter Discussing Use of the N-Word Selling for $95K

The January 1966 letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in which he speaks openly about the “n-word” and the term “dark-skinned American,” is now being listed for sale. Read More

Michigan Police Used Images of Black Males Holding Guns as Target Practice

At this point, racism is getting heavier and heavier. Read More

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring at least 24 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been officially charged. Read More

Mike Grier To Be Named GM Of The San Jose Sharks, Becoming 1st Black Man In NHL History To Hold Position

Mike Grier has made NHL history! Read More

