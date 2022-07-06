Akron Woman Dead After Being Shot In Head By A Stray Bullet

CLOSE

It almost seems that there is no place safe, not even your home. Imagine sitting on your couch minding your own business watching a movie and then being struck by a bullet.

Sadly, for a 26 year old Chelsey Jones of Akron, Ohio, that’s exactly what happened to her but what’s even sadder is that she died.

Authorities responded to the home of Chelsey Jones in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. Monday, July 4, where they say “it appears the bullet came through the front window” and struck Chelsey Jones in the head as she was sitting on the couch, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Chelsey Jones the mother of two girls, ages 6 and 3 was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Police found a 9mm shell casing on the dock across the lake from her home, and have no suspects.