CLOSE

Sandra Douglas Morgan has just made NFL history, as the Las Vegas Raiders have announced her as the league’s first Black female president.

It’s no secret that the major professional sports leagues in America have struggled with diversity in the higher ranks. To date, there have been just three Black team presidents. She’s also just the third woman to serve in such a role.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Morgan is no stranger to knocking down glass ceilings. From 2019-2021 she was a chairwoman on the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where she was the first Black woman to hold that title as well.

Morgan joins the Raiders as their third team president in the last year. Interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired last May and the position has been vacant ever since.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan stated in a letter to her staff earlier today.

The Raiders are expected to announce Morgan in a press conference today at 4 pm eastern.

You can find more details for this story [here].

The Latest:

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: Here’s Why

Senator Goes Viral Twerking For Votes, New She’s Responding To Haters

The Bijou Star Files: Cop Fired After Killing Tamir Rice Hired In PA

Sandra Douglas Morgan Hired as NFL’s First Black Woman at Team President

Kenneth Petty Sentenced To Home Detention For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Update: Nipsey Hussle

Elon Musk expanding is family

Ellis Williams: The Baker Trade Is A Win For Both Sides

Akron Woman Dead After Being Shot In Head By A Stray Bullet

The Bijou Star Files: Senator Goes Viral Twerking For Votes

Sandra Douglas Morgan Hired as NFL’s First Black Woman at Team President was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com