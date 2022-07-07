CLOSE

The former Panthers QB turned radio analyst for the Panthers joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he weighed in on the Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield, and how this impacts the offense for the 2022 season.

Things with Jake started with him reacting to the Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield as he first pointed out to Kyle that it was overall a good piece of business by the Panthers to bide their time with this move and wait for the right moment so they didn’t give up too much.

When it came to Baker, Jake said he is still young along with some fire inside of him, but he is concerned with him entering a west coast offense just weeks before training camp as the verbiage of the offense was hard for Jake to learn when he was with Mike McCarthy in New Orleans.

Kyle then asked whether or not we will have a legit QB battle between Baker and Sam Darnold coming up in Spartanburg as he told Kyle:

“You would assume that Baker is going to be the guy, but both of these guys (Mayfield & Darnold) have been dealt some humble pie and so they are going to compete like crazy. Baker will likely be the starter, but he has to go out and prove itin training camp first.”

Jake also pointed out that this trade also helps rookie Matt Corral get some much-needed time to adjust to the NFL and will help him in the long run as it will be a big jump from the offense he ran at Ole Miss to Ben McAdoo’s offense in the NFL.

Jake Delhomme: Baker Is The Favorite To Be QB, But He Has To Earn It was originally published on wfnz.com