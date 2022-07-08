According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May.
Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported about 1,000 more new cases last week: 17,225 compared to the prior week’s 16,159. The second week of cases rising starts the first steady trend since May 26, when the state previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,691 new coronavirus cases per day.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Legendary Winning Weekend on WZAK!
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases
- Divorce filings rise in Ohio for the first time in 10 years
- Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies
- Breonna Taylor & Jacob Blakes Family Arrested Protesting in Akron
- Tyrese Say’s His Now Ex-Girlfriend Is A “Master Manipulator”
- Simone Biles Youngest Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipient
- Trey Songz has no worries!
- Jake Delhomme: Baker Is The Favorite To Be QB, But He Has To Earn It
- Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: Here’s Why
Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com