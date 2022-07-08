According to NBC4i, Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets – and stand before a judge – if new legislation succeeds.
Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to allow pregnant people to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy, ostensibly to level the playing field when it comes to the steep costs of pregnancy.
“Too often, this cost is solely the mother’s to bear, especially in the case of an unintended pregnancy,” Maharath said in a release. “However, the father shares equal responsibility for the pregnancy and it is only right that he pays equally for it.”
Under Senate Bill 262, pregnant Ohioans can file a civil suit no later than five years after conception against whoever caused them to have an unintended pregnancy – and anyone who “aids or abets” the impregnator – regardless of the circumstances.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Legendary Winning Weekend on WZAK!
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases
- Divorce filings rise in Ohio for the first time in 10 years
- Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies
- Breonna Taylor & Jacob Blakes Family Arrested Protesting in Akron
- Tyrese Say’s His Now Ex-Girlfriend Is A “Master Manipulator”
- Simone Biles Youngest Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipient
- Trey Songz has no worries!
- Jake Delhomme: Baker Is The Favorite To Be QB, But He Has To Earn It
- Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: Here’s Why
Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com