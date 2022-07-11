According to NBC4i, an Ohio anti-abortion stronghold took an unexpected turn in announcing its support for a Democratic bill it said will hold “deadbeat dads accountable.”
The Center for Christian Virtue, a conservative Christian lobbying group based in Columbus, praised an Ohio bill Friday that would allow pregnant people to claim at least $5,000 in damages from a sexual partner who causes them to have an unintended pregnancy, introduced by state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus).
“Senator Tina Maharath’s legislation is an innovative approach to combat the hook-up culture that has led to broken lives, hurting women, and abandoned children,” Center for Christian Virtue President Aaron Baer said in a statement. “It’s time we hold these deadbeat dads accountable.”
Under Senate Bill 262, pregnant Ohioans can file a civil suit no later than five years after conception against whoever caused them to have an unintended pregnancy – and anyone who “aids or abets” the impregnator – regardless of the circumstances.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Legendary Winning Weekend on WZAK!
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Olympian Kim Glass Attacked by Homeless Man With a Metal Pipe
- Ohio bill targets ‘deadbeat dads’: Pro-life group
- The Bijou Star Files: Prayers Oprah’s Father Has Passed
- 4 Year Old Killed In Akron Is Jayland Walkers Fiancé Niece
- Black Tony Gets An Intimate Role On P-Valley With Uncle Clifford & Lil Murda?! [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Did Cardi B. Get Into A Fight With A Fan At The Wireless Festival In London? [WATCH]
- Protests For Jayland Walker Shut Down West Akron Area Saturday Night
- Akron 4 Year Old and A Man Killed During a Celebration For Life
- Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases
- Divorce filings rise in Ohio for the first time in 10 years
Ohio bill targets ‘deadbeat dads’: Pro-life group was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com