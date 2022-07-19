CLOSE

On Friday (July 15) a 23-year-old man was arrested by the LAPD after trying to break into Drake’s California mansion.

After he was caught redhanded, the man proceeded to claim that he was Drake’s son. Needless to say, the cops weren’t buying his story.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Drake bought the property several months ago and dropped a cool $70 million on it. The 10-bedroom home is in LA’s Beverly Crest neighborhood. The Toronto MC has made several large purchases lately, including a $200 million private jet.

The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ rapper wasn’t home during the invasion attempt, as he’s been partying it up overseas. There was a rumor that he was arrested in Sweden, though his team denied that ever happened.

Man Arrested Breaking Into Drake’s House Claimed To Be Rapper’s Son was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com